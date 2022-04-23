Derby County vs Bristol City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Bristol City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Derby County in the Championship this weekend.
Derby County vs Bristol City Odds
Derby County vs Bristol City Predictions
Bristol are currently 18th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from the last six league matches. They are up against a side that has already been relegated from the Championship and they will look to pile further misery on the hosts here.
Meanwhile, Derby County are 23rd in the league table and they have nothing to play for anymore. Bristol managed to beat them earlier on in the season as well and the visitors will be reasonably confident of getting a good result here.
Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Bristol City @ 10/1 with Bet Storm
Derby County vs Bristol City Betting Tips
Derby County have picked up two wins from their last six league matches and they will look to salvage some pride despite their relegation.
It remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and give the fans something to cheer for this week.
Bristol have won four of the last six meetings against Derby County and they will be the favourites to grind out all three points.
Derby County vs Bristol City betting tip: Bristol win @ 23/10 with Bet Storm
When is Derby County vs Bristol City?
The Championship clash between Derby County vs Bristol City will be played on the 23rd of April at the Pride Park Stadium.
What time does Derby County vs Bristol City Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Derby County vs Bristol City kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Derby County vs Bristol City Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Derby County Team News
Colin Kazim-Richards is ruled out with an injury and Ravel Morrison has an illness. Max Bird remains suspended.
Derby County Predicted Starting Line-Up
Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Krystian Bielik, Liam Thompson; Malcolm Ebiowei, Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight; Luke Plange.
Bristol City Team News
Bristol have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Bristol City Predicted Starting Line-Up
Daniel Bentley; Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin.
