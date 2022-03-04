Derby County vs Barnsley top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Derby County will welcome Barnsley to Pride Park on Saturday afternoon, seeking a win that will lift the Rams over their next opponents. While the hosts are currently in 23rd place in the Championship table, Barnsley has lately moved up to 22nd after winning three of their past four games.

Derby County vs Barnsley betting tips and prediction

With 23 points from 33 games, the visitors are in 22nd place in the standings. They won five times in the league, drew eight times, and lost 20 times. They scored 24 goals while allowing 48, indicating that there is still space for improvement on defense.

Poya Asbaghi’s team bounced back with a midweek win on the road against Hull City before doubling up last weekend with a 3-2 victory over Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough.

The Rams, on the other hand, are just a point below them in 23rd place on the standings with only 21 points. They only won 10 of the 34 games they played, while drawing and losing 12 times each. So far, the ratio of goals scored to goals conceded is 34:38.

Derby County has lost their previous two league games to Millwall and Luton Town, despite the fact that the club was placed into administration five months ago due to financial difficulties. They’ve allowed opponents to score in five of their previous six games, allowing 10 goals in the process.

While Wayne Rooney’s side is in action this midweek at Cardiff City, the surprise outcome saw Derby’s fellow relegation opponents move above the Rams at the bottom of the table and open a two-point lead.

We believe a home win is a foregone conclusion since Derby has only lost three of its 17 home games. Out of the 17 games played on the road so far, Barnsley has only won once, and that was last week.

Derby County vs Barnsley betting tips: Derby to win @ 23/20 with bet365