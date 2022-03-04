Derby County vs Barnsley live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Saturday, Derby County will play Barnsley at Pride Park in an EFL Championship match.

Barnsley have won three of their previous four games to move off the bottom of the Championship and record consecutive victories for the first time this season. They had not won a game since the reverse fixture in early November. Wayne Rooney’s team has fallen behind them after losing their past two games in a row and being denied 21 points owing to financial constraints. The two will face off in the 36th round of the Championship on Saturday at Pride Park, where The Tykes will be in town.

How to watch Derby County vs Barnsley live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Derby County vs Barnsley live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Derby County vs Barnsley live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Derby County vs Barnsley preview

Derby County will be hoping to avoid a recurrence of their 1-0 Championship setback to Cardiff City in their previous match.

Derby County had 63 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Cardiff City, on the other hand, had 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Cardiff City’s Uche Ikpeazu scored in the 85th minute.

Derby County hasn’t conceded in recent games on a very unusual occurrence. In reality, Derby County’s defense has been breached in five of their last six games, allowing nine goals. Of course, such kind of pattern won’t necessarily continue in this match.

Derby County had not won against Barnsley in their last three league matches coming into this encounter.

Barnsley will enter the match on the back of a 3-2 Championship victory against Middlesbrough in their previous match.

Barnsley had 32 percent possession and seven shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Mads Juel Andersen (7′), Amine Bassi (16′, 54′), and Liam Kitching (95′ Own goal) scored for Barnsley. Middlesbrough had 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Middlesbrough scored with Andra porar (61′).

Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley has scored seven goals in their last six games, giving them goals per game average of 1.17.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Derby County vs Barnsley team news

Derby team news

The only injury concern for the home team is Kamil Jozwiak.

Derby predicted line-up

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Buchanan; Bielik, Bird; Ebosele, Knight, Lawrence; Plange

Barnsley team news

Clarke Oduor, Aaron Leya Iseka, Victor Adeboyejo, and Cauley Woodrow won’t play for Barnsley.

Barnsley predicted lineup

Collins; Williams, Helik, Andersen, Vita; Wolfe, Gomes; Styles, Bassi, Quina; Morris

Derby County vs Barnsley free bets