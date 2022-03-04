Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Sevilla will look to keep the title race alive with an away win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga this Friday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Deportivo Alaves 7/2 Draw 21/10 Sevilla 19/20

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla betting tips and prediction

Sevilla will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Deportivo Alaves with an away win this week.

The visitors are currently six points behind league leaders Real Madrid and they will be desperate to reduce the deficit with an away win here.

Sevilla have failed to win their last three away matches and the fans will be expecting the players to produce a big performance here.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to win their last six meetings against Sevilla and it remains to be seen whether they can turn things around here.

The home side have picked up just one win from their last 14 league matches and they will need a major slice of luck to get something out of this contest.

Sevilla on the other hand are unbeaten in their last six league matches and they will be the overwhelming favourites to secure all three points here.

