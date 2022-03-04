Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Sevilla will look to close in on the league leaders with an away win over Deportivo Alaves when the two sides meet in the Spanish league this Friday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla live stream

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last six league matches but they have drawn four of those contests. The visitors cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to win the league title this season and they will be under pressure to pick up all three points here. Meanwhile, Deportivo Alaves are 19th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. The home side will be desperate to preserve their status as a La Liga club and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a morale-boosting win. Sevilla are unbeaten in six of their last six meetings against Deportivo Alaves and they will be the favourites heading into this contest. The home side have failed to win 13 of their last 14 league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into the game.

When does Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 4th of March, at Mendizorrotza.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Team News

Deportivo Alaves team news

The home side will be without Mamadou Loum because of a suspension.

Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Escalante, Pons, Pina; Mendez, Joselu, Rioja

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be without Suso because of an injury.

Sevilla predicted line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Corona, En-Nesyri, Ocampos