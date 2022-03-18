Deportivo Alaves vs Granada live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Deportivo Alaves will be hoping to boost their chances of beating relegation this season with a win over Granada in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.

Deportivo Alaves vs Granada live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching the Deportivo Alaves vs Granada live stream at 13:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves vs Granada, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Deportivo Alaves vs Granada live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Deportivo Alaves vs Granada Preview

The home side are currently 19th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from the last six league matches. Furthermore, they have lost five of their last six meetings against Granada and the home side will be massive underdogs heading into this contest. That said, the visitors are not at their best either and they have lost five of their last six league matches. On current form, this should be an evenly matched contest and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Deportivo Alaves vs Granada kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Deportivo Alaves vs Granada kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Deportivo Alaves vs Granada Team News

Deportivo Alaves team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up vs Granada: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Moya, Pina; Mendez, Pons, Rioja; Joselu

Granada team news

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Neyder Lozano, Santiago Arias, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montero because of injuries. Raul Torrente is suspended. Granada predicted line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Maximiano; Quini, Duarte, Sanchez, Diaz, Neva; Rochina, Petrovic, Milla; Machis, Molina