The latest Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker odds suggest that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is heavily favored to defeat Joseph Parker in their ‘Day Of Reckoning’ co-main event. Wilder will be looking for an emphatic performance to end the year, before a potentially huge fight with Anthony Joshua in 2024.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Wilder vs Parker Fight?

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as ‘Day Of Reckoning’ takes centre stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua is of course the main event, with several high-calibre fights on the undercard too.

The undercard doesn’t get any bigger than Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in the co-main event. This fight is one of the most compelling on the card, with Wilder looking to secure a 43rd knockout victory to set up a fight with ‘AJ’ next year.

The Wilder vs Parker fight is a 12 rounder at heavyweight and is one of the most competitive on the entire ‘Day Of Reckoning’ card, despite the best US sportsbooks heavily favoring ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Deontay Wilder to Win: -650

Deontay Wilder to Win by KO/TKO: -400

Deontay Wilder to Win by Decision: +600

Joseph Parker to Win: +425

Joseph Parker to Win by KO/TKO: +1000

Joseph Parker to Win by Decision: +700

Draw: +2200

Implied probability:

Deontay Wilder – 86.7%

Joseph Parker – 19%

Deontay Wilder KO – 80%

Joseph Parker KO – 9.1%

Deontay Wilder pts – 14.3%

Joseph Parker pts – 12.5%

Draw – 4.3%

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

As you can see with the above prices, Deontay Wilder is the overriding favorite to defeat Joseph Parker.

This is a fight that Deontay Wilder is expected to win, therefore it comes as no surprise that he is the overriding -650 favorite with the best boxing betting apps. This of course means Joseph Parker is the underdog at odds of +425 with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite being a former world champion too.

Wilder to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-400), with the Alabama heavyweight winning the fight via decision (+600) seen as the next most likely outcome for ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Price-setters feel that if Wilder is to win the bout, it will more than likely be via stoppage.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 76.7% chance that Deontay Wilder reigns supreme and hands Joseph Parker the fourth defeat of his professional boxing career. American boxing fans will be hopeful this is the case, setting up a tantalizing bout with Anthony Joshua in 2024.

There is just a 19% implied probability chance that Joseph Parker upsets the apple cart and becomes just the second man to defeat ‘The Bronze Bomber’. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Deontay Wilder is on paper a relatively heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night at ‘Day Of Reckoning’. The value in backing the American juggernaut isn’t great, but selected boxing props could provide better odds for bettors.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s)

Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 🕛 Fight Start Time: Approx. 2:30PM EST

Approx. 2:30PM EST 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Wilder -650 | Parker +425