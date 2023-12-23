Boxing Betting

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds: ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Heavily Favored To Knock Out Joseph Parker

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)

The latest Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker odds suggest that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is heavily favored to defeat Joseph Parker in their ‘Day Of Reckoning’ co-main event. Wilder will be looking for an emphatic performance to end the year, before a potentially huge fight with Anthony Joshua in 2024.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Wilder vs Parker Fight?

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as ‘Day Of Reckoning’ takes centre stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua is of course the main event, with several high-calibre fights on the undercard too.

The undercard doesn’t get any bigger than Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker in the co-main event. This fight is one of the most compelling on the card, with Wilder looking to secure a 43rd knockout victory to set up a fight with ‘AJ’ next year.

The Wilder vs Parker fight is a 12 rounder at heavyweight and is one of the most competitive on the entire ‘Day Of Reckoning’ card, despite the best US sportsbooks heavily favoring ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

There are various different betting markets for boxing fans to bet on prior to Saturday night. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive site and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the bout.

Some markets include method of victory, knockdowns, round betting and fight outright amongst other markets. Already claimed the Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker betting offers? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

  • Deontay Wilder to Win: -650
  • Deontay Wilder to Win by KO/TKO: -400
  • Deontay Wilder to Win by Decision: +600
  • Joseph Parker to Win: +425
  • Joseph Parker to Win by KO/TKO: +1000
  • Joseph Parker to Win by Decision: +700
  • Draw: +2200

Implied probability:

  • Deontay Wilder – 86.7%
  • Joseph Parker – 19%
  • Deontay Wilder KO – 80%
  • Joseph Parker KO – 9.1%
  • Deontay Wilder pts – 14.3%
  • Joseph Parker pts – 12.5%
  • Draw – 4.3%

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

As you can see with the above prices, Deontay Wilder is the overriding favorite to defeat Joseph Parker.

This is a fight that Deontay Wilder is expected to win, therefore it comes as no surprise that he is the overriding -650 favorite with the best boxing betting apps. This of course means Joseph Parker is the underdog at odds of +425 with the best offshore sportsbooks, despite being a former world champion too.

Wilder to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-400), with the Alabama heavyweight winning the fight via decision (+600) seen as the next most likely outcome for ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Price-setters feel that if Wilder is to win the bout, it will more than likely be via stoppage.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 76.7% chance that Deontay Wilder reigns supreme and hands Joseph Parker the fourth defeat of his professional boxing career. American boxing fans will be hopeful this is the case, setting up a tantalizing bout with Anthony Joshua in 2024.

There is just a 19% implied probability chance that Joseph Parker upsets the apple cart and becomes just the second man to defeat ‘The Bronze Bomber’. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Deontay Wilder is on paper a relatively heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night at ‘Day Of Reckoning’. The value in backing the American juggernaut isn’t great, but selected boxing props could provide better odds for bettors.

Tuning into an Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling ‘Day Of Reckoning’ card totally free of charge. This Day Of Reckoning free online stream is also ideal for US boxing fans.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Fight: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker
  • 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • 🕛 Fight Start Time: Approx. 2:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Titles: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Wilder -650 | Parker +425
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing Betting

Latest news

View all
Deontay Wilder - Boxing - (photo: IMAGN)
Boxing Betting

LATEST Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds: ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Heavily Favored To Knock Out Joseph Parker

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 22 2023
skysports devin haney kambosos 5795507
Boxing Betting
Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions & Odds For WBC World Super-Lightweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 10 2023

WBC super-lightweight king Regis Prograis aims to defend his crown in the biggest fight of his career against the former undisputed lightweight champion, Devin Haney. Read on for our exclusive…

Ryan Garcia Next Fight Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Durate Boxing
Boxing Betting
Ryan Garcia Next Fight Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 28 2023

Ryan Garcia returns to the ring for the first time since his knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis back in April. He faces a stern test against the powerful Oscar Duarte…

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 5 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In North Dakota With ND Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 6 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Wisconsin With WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 4 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In Texas With TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 28 2023
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Boxing 1
Boxing Betting
How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou In California With CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 28 2023
Arrow to top