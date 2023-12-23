A compelling co-main event at ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia on Saturday sees former two world heavyweight champions collide in a compelling affair. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker betting picks and predictions.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Preview

The co-main event on Saturday night in Saudi Arabis sees Deontay Wilder back in action for the first time in 14 months. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ faces former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, on the undercard of ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in the Saudi Arabian desert on December 23.

The winner of this fight will almost certainly fight for the world heavyweight title once again in 2024, with the loser facing a long road back to the top level. Both of these men are huge punchers, particularly Wilder. It is the American who is the favorite with the best boxing betting apps to claim a 43rd knockout victory.

Will it be the 38-year-old Alabama man who gets his hand raised and sets up the huge Anthony Joshua clash in 2024? Or will Parker pull off the huge upset and all but sent ‘The Bronze Bomber’ into retirement?

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker goes down on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia and it is simply not to be missed! Be sure to claim the best boxing betting offers and free bets available on the SportsLens site.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Betting Picks

The best offshore sportsbooks are heavily favoring Deontay Wilder to secure an emphatic 43rd knockout this weekend, as he faces former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in the co-main event at ‘Day Of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is the single most fearsome puncher in the heavyweight division, and is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers in the history of boxing.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will add yet another knockout to his resumé, but won’t have it all his own way. Parker is a very quick, agile and elusive heavyweight, who could cause Wilder problems early on.

We can see the New Zealander being ahead on the scorecards before getting caught by Wilder and seemingly stopped in the second half of the fight. Wilder is a fearsome puncher, and will send Parker to sleep if he lands his clubbing right hand.

It will be almost impossible for Parker to evade the Wilder right hand, which could be the beginning of the end for the former WBO World Heavyweight Champion.

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Prediction: Wilder to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 7-12 @ +220

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Wilder vs Parker odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sportsbooks.

Deontay Wilder to Win: -600

Deontay Wilder to Win by KO/TKO: -350

Deontay Wilder to Win by Decision: +650

Joseph Parker to Win: +400

Joseph Parker to Win by KO/TKO: +1100

Joseph Parker to Win by Decision: +750

Draw: +2200

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling heavyweight clash live from the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on DAZN PPV.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and have paid the $39.99 pay-per-view price.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this heavyweight fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Deontay Wilder — Record and Bio

Age: 38

Ranking: #3 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’7″ (201 cm)

Reach: 83″ (211 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 43-2-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 43

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Joseph Parker — Record and Bio

Age: 31

Ranking: #12 Heavyweight (BoxRec)

Country: New Zealand

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 33-3

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 23

Fights Won by Decision: 10

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker 📊 Records: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s)

Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) | Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM GMT

Approx. 6:30PM GMT 🏆 Titles: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Fight Odds: Wilder -600 | Parker +400