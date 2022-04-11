Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News deontay wilder next fight date opponent odds and venue details

Deontay Wilder next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

Updated

38 mins ago

on

While a rematch between Joshua and Usyk is slated to take place next month or in June, there’s a likelihood that the clash won’t happen.

Wilder Next Fight

Joshua is eager to regain his lost titles but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has turned everything upside down. And in case that the fight is cancelled, Joshua would want to take on Wilder even though the Bronze Bomber is on a sabbatical. The former WBC champion did hint at hanging his gloves for good after losing two and drawing one of his three fights against Fury.

However, the final details are yet to be announced.

When is Wilder fighting next?

Currently on a hiatus, Wilder could make a come back to the ring in case AJ’s fight with Usyk doesn’t go through.

Where is Wilder fighting next?

Location for the much-anticipated return will be confirmed in time.

Wilder Record

42-1-1

How to watch Wilder’s next fight live stream for free

  • Click here to sign up to BetUK
  • Fill in the required details to register for an account
  • Deposit £5 or more using any method
  • Live stream Wilder’s next fight at BetUK

In order to watch Wilder fight at BetUK when it happens, you’ll need to fulfil one of two criteria: you must have money in your betting account, or you must have placed a real money bet at bet365 in the previous 24 hours.

To watch a match, head over to the boxing section of BetUK, where you’ll see the matches. These will have a small play symbol next to them – click the play symbol next to the match you want to watch and the stream will load within your browser.

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens