Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an NBA Northwestern Division matchup Wednesday night between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Betting Picks
- Nikola Jokic triple-double Over 0.50 @ +310 with BetOnline
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ -164 with BetOnline
- Lauri Markkanen double-double Over 0.50 @ +290 with BetOnline
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit $1000 with NBA promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz prop betting picks
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Nikola Jokic triple-double Over 0.50 @ +310 BetOnline
Jokic had 19 triple-doubles last season and has 79 during his career, and he’s got a good chance to nab one tonight. The Jazz doesn’t have much in the way of stopping him, and the return of Jamal Murray allows for Jokic to set up on the high post for multiple picks and rolls as well as pick and pops that the Jazz bigs won’t be able to stop. It’s a big price, but he has a shot.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ -164 BetOnline
Caldwell-Pope has been terrific from beyond the arc throughout his career, knocking down 36% of his attempts with 1.7 made and 2.5 last season with Washington. Scoring won’t be his role in Denver, but he has exceeded the number in five of his 11 games, and he’s a good bet to exceed the total tonight.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Lauri Markkanen double-double Over 0.50 @ +290 BetOnline
Markkanen makes his Utah Jazz debut tonight, and he’s coming off a solid season for Cleveland. Ironically, his only career double-double was against this same Denver side, and he has a good chance to notch one tonight. Utah is rebuilding, and Markkanen is a capable scorer and rebounder plus, his chemistry with former Cavalier teammate Collin Sexton should help us nail this prop.
Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Denver Nuggets
|-268
|Utah Jazz
|+280