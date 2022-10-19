Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an NBA Northwestern Division matchup Wednesday night between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday’s Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz at BetOnline with our free $1,000 NBA prop bets you can claim below.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Betting Picks

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Prop Bets with BetOnline

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites

1. $750 Welcome Bonus Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create an account and deposit $1000 with NBA promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz prop betting picks

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Nikola Jokic triple-double Over 0.50 @ +310 BetOnline

Jokic had 19 triple-doubles last season and has 79 during his career, and he’s got a good chance to nab one tonight. The Jazz doesn’t have much in the way of stopping him, and the return of Jamal Murray allows for Jokic to set up on the high post for multiple picks and rolls as well as pick and pops that the Jazz bigs won’t be able to stop. It’s a big price, but he has a shot.

Nikola Jokic triple-double Over 0.50 @ +310 with BetOnline

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ -164 BetOnline

Caldwell-Pope has been terrific from beyond the arc throughout his career, knocking down 36% of his attempts with 1.7 made and 2.5 last season with Washington. Scoring won’t be his role in Denver, but he has exceeded the number in five of his 11 games, and he’s a good bet to exceed the total tonight.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ -164 with BetOnline

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Lauri Markkanen double-double Over 0.50 @ +290 BetOnline

Markkanen makes his Utah Jazz debut tonight, and he’s coming off a solid season for Cleveland. Ironically, his only career double-double was against this same Denver side, and he has a good chance to notch one tonight. Utah is rebuilding, and Markkanen is a capable scorer and rebounder plus, his chemistry with former Cavalier teammate Collin Sexton should help us nail this prop.

Lauri Markkanen double-double Over 0.50 @ +290 with BetOnline

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz