The Washington Commanders take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday evening in what could be a close match between the sides. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Broncos vs Commanders Picks

Washington Commanders +4.0 (-110)

SRussel Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns ( +145 )

Broncos vs Commanders Pick 1: Commanders +4.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this weekend’s clash is for the underdogs Washington Commanders to cover the spread which has been set at four points against the Broncos this week.

The Commanders are 1-0 this season after an impressive win against the Arizona Cardinals in week 1, while the Broncos failed to get past the Las Vegas Raiders in a narrow loss in Colorado.

Sam Howell threw for just over 200 yards last weekend and if he can find his range against the Broncos this weekend then we have no doubt the Commanders can cover the spread.

Broncos vs Commanders Pick 2: Russel Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+145 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Broncos game this weekend is for Russel Wilson to record over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Wilson managed two touchdowns on opening weekend despite his side’s loss to the Raiders, with an impressive display regardless of the defeat.

Wilson threw 16 touchdowns in 15 games last season and with two in his first match of the 2023 season, it appears the 34-year-old has picked up where he left off after a good year for the Broncos.

We think that a price of +145 with most NFL bookmakers is great odds for Wilson to score two touchdowns, with the game expected to be as close a match as it is on paper.

Broncos vs Commanders Odds and Line

Moneyline: Denver Broncos: -200 | Washington Commanders: +170

Denver Broncos: -200 | Washington Commanders: +170 Point Spread: Denver Broncos (-4.0) -110 | Washington Commanders (+4.0) -110

Denver Broncos (-4.0) -110 | Washington Commanders (+4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 38.5 –110 | Under 38.5 -110

