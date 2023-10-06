Two of the league’s biggest strugglers in the Denver Broncos and New York Jets meet in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Broncos vs Jets Picks

New York Jets money line (+115)

Zach Wilson over 203.5 passing yards (-110)

Broncos vs Jets Pick 1: New York Jets money line (+115 with BetOnline)

The New York Jets look overpriced to me at +115 to win this matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos. It feels like there is some serious momentum going into this game from last week’s narrow defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They can hang with the best, as shown in their Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills and battling right until the end against the Super Bowl champions. It depends which version of the team shows up, but at this price I’m willing to pay to find out.

The Broncos take a bit of momentum in their stride as well after overturning a 28-7 deficit to the Chicago Bears last week, but the Jets match up much better in this one and we should get a confident and encouraging performance from Zach Wilson.

Broncos vs Jets Pick 2: Zach Wilson over 203.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jets fans weren’t expecting to see Zach Wilson suit up as a starter this season, but following an untimely achilles injury for Aaron Rodgers – the job is his for the foreseeable future and he’s shown flashes of brilliance.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing and overall it’s been a negative experience, but last week’s loss to the Chiefs was one of Wilson’s best ever NFL performances, completing 28/39 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

He’s got the talent to make a career for himself in this league but he’s just missing the confidence and maturity. I’ll happily take his passing yards over and buy in on the project.

Broncos vs Jets Odds and Line

Moneyline: Denver Broncos: -135 | New York Jets: +115

Denver Broncos: -135 | New York Jets: +115 Point Spread: Broncos (-2.5) -110 | Jets (+2.5) -110

Broncos (-2.5) -110 | Jets (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110

