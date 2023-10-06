NFL

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres

Two of the league’s biggest strugglers in the Denver Broncos and New York Jets meet in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Broncos vs Jets Picks 

  • New York Jets money line (+115)
  • Zach Wilson over 203.5 passing yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Broncos vs Jets Pick 1: New York Jets money line (+115 with BetOnline)

The New York Jets look overpriced to me at +115 to win this matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos. It feels like there is some serious momentum going into this game from last week’s narrow defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They can hang with the best, as shown in their Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills and battling right until the end against the Super Bowl champions. It depends which version of the team shows up, but at this price I’m willing to pay to find out.

The Broncos take a bit of momentum in their stride as well after overturning a 28-7 deficit to the Chicago Bears last week, but the Jets match up much better in this one and we should get a confident and encouraging performance from Zach Wilson.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Broncos vs Jets Pick 2: Zach Wilson over 203.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Jets fans weren’t expecting to see Zach Wilson suit up as a starter this season, but following an untimely achilles injury for Aaron Rodgers – the job is his for the foreseeable future and he’s shown flashes of brilliance.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing and overall it’s been a negative experience, but last week’s loss to the Chiefs was one of Wilson’s best ever NFL performances, completing 28/39 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

He’s got the talent to make a career for himself in this league but he’s just missing the confidence and maturity. I’ll happily take his passing yards over and buy in on the project.

Broncos vs Jets Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Denver Broncos: -135 | New York Jets: +115
  • Point Spread: Broncos (-2.5) -110 | Jets (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
D.J. Moore Bears pic
NFL

LATEST Bears’ D.J. Moore is the fifth player in league history with 500+ yards and 5+ touchdowns in his first five games with a team

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  15min
USATSI 21547775 168397130 lowres
NFL
Atlanta Falcons vs Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

It’s a battle for the young quarterbacks as the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans meet in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as…

Lamar Jackson
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h

The Steelers take on the Ravens this weekend at Acrisure Stadium and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for…

Jalen Hurts
NFL
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
Colts vs Titans Picks
NFL
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Ja'Mar Chase
NFL
Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Lions vs Panthers Picks
NFL
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
Arrow to top