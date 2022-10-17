Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We have an AFC West Conference matchup Monday between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers same-game parlay at BetOnline, and our three picks could net you $5,250.00 from the $1,000 NFL free bet you can claim below.
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Austin Ekeler Under 64.5 rushing yards @ -120 with BetOnline
- Los Angeles Chargers FH Under 24.5 @ -170 with BetOnline
- Melvin Gordon Under 49.5 rushing yards @ +140 with BetOnline
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Austin Ekeler Under 64.5 rushing yards -120 @ BetOnline
Denver is 4th overall in defensive DVOA, but their rushing defense is No. 15 on the list, and it’s unlikely to see the Chargers running back exceed the total. Ekeler scampered for 173 rushing yards on just 16 attempts vs. Cleveland, but this Broncos’ rushing defense is better, and Ekeler, except for last week, hasn’t exceeded the oddsmakers’ total once this season.
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Los Angeles Chargers FH Under 24.5 -170 @ BetOnline
That number is generous, and we could drop down to Under 22.5, but I want to win this parlay, and I’ll lay a little extra juice to help that cause. The Broncos’ offense has been pathetic this season, and Denver averages 8.8 points per half. Meanwhile, Los Angeles scores 15.6 points per game, but it’s hard to expect that tonight against a very good Denver defense.
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Melvin Gordon Under 49.5 rushing yards +140 @ BetOnline
Gordon has neck and rib injuries he’s dealing with, and he might not finish the game. He has exceeded the number in three of his last five games, but with the Broncos likely playing from a deficit, they may opt to use Gordon more as a receiver than handing him the ball tonight.
