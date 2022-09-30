Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have an AFC West matchup on Sunday when the Denver Broncos meet the Las Vegas Raiders. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $6603.17

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Broncos vs Raiders same game parlay

Join BetOnline And Back Our Broncos vs Raiders Same Game Parlay

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Broncos +2.5 +100 @ Betonline

Denver is 2-1-0 this season, averaging 16 points per game against teams that likely won’t make the playoffs. Broncos QB Russell Wilson seems to be adjusting to his new team and his 743 passing yards with a pair of TD’s and an interception. The Raiders allow 1.7 TD passes per contest and if Wilson can get things going, and we believe that he can, the Broncos QB will post big numbers against the Raiders 273 passing yards allowed.

Las Vegas is 0-3-0, but the losses were by a combined 13 points. Vegas QB Derek Carr can sling it and has for 850 yards, six scoring strikes and four interceptions. WR Devante Adams has three receiving TD’s, and they’ll keep it close against a Broncos defense allowing less than 200 passing yards against Geno Smith, Davis Mills and Jimmy Garrapolo.

This trend seemed important:

Underdog is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 meetings

Back Broncos +2.5 @ +100 With BetOnline

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Raiders ML -140 @ Betonline

While we expect this contest to be close, we also expect the Raiders to get their first victory of the season. As previously noted, the competition for Vegas has been superior to what Denver has faced, a side losing three games by a combined total of 13 points to possible Super Bowl champions carries some weight.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hasn’t had a rushing game over 100 yards yet, but he has been steady and faces a Broncos defense allowing 117 rushing yards per contest. None of Denver’s previous opponents has a RB like Jacobs, and we look for him to make a large impact on this contest.

Back Raiders ML @ -140 With BetOnline

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Raiders under 45.5 -105 @ Betonline

The Broncos have a tough time scoring against bad defenses and the Raiders defense isn’t the greatest, it does allow a bunch of yards, but the 25 points per game allowed were against much better competition.

The Denver defense has really shined and playing with great confidence. They meet a Vegas offense that’s anything but confident with a QB whose thrown four interceptions.

This won’t be a pretty game at all, and we don’t trust these offenses enough to back them to exceed the total on Sunday.



Important trend for this contest;



Under is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings.

Under is 5-0 in the last 5 meetings in Las Vegas

Back Raiders under 45.5 @ -108 With BetOnline

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders SGP Parlay Odds