Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have an AFC West matchup on Sunday when the Denver Broncos meet the Las Vegas Raiders. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $6603.17
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Broncos +2.5 +100 @ Betonline
- Raiders ML -140 @ Betonline
- Raiders under 45.5 -108 @ Betonline
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Broncos +2.5 +100 @ Betonline
Denver is 2-1-0 this season, averaging 16 points per game against teams that likely won’t make the playoffs. Broncos QB Russell Wilson seems to be adjusting to his new team and his 743 passing yards with a pair of TD’s and an interception. The Raiders allow 1.7 TD passes per contest and if Wilson can get things going, and we believe that he can, the Broncos QB will post big numbers against the Raiders 273 passing yards allowed.
Las Vegas is 0-3-0, but the losses were by a combined 13 points. Vegas QB Derek Carr can sling it and has for 850 yards, six scoring strikes and four interceptions. WR Devante Adams has three receiving TD’s, and they’ll keep it close against a Broncos defense allowing less than 200 passing yards against Geno Smith, Davis Mills and Jimmy Garrapolo.
This trend seemed important:
- Underdog is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 meetings
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Raiders ML -140 @ Betonline
While we expect this contest to be close, we also expect the Raiders to get their first victory of the season. As previously noted, the competition for Vegas has been superior to what Denver has faced, a side losing three games by a combined total of 13 points to possible Super Bowl champions carries some weight.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs hasn’t had a rushing game over 100 yards yet, but he has been steady and faces a Broncos defense allowing 117 rushing yards per contest. None of Denver’s previous opponents has a RB like Jacobs, and we look for him to make a large impact on this contest.
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Raiders under 45.5 -105 @ Betonline
The Broncos have a tough time scoring against bad defenses and the Raiders defense isn’t the greatest, it does allow a bunch of yards, but the 25 points per game allowed were against much better competition.
The Denver defense has really shined and playing with great confidence. They meet a Vegas offense that’s anything but confident with a QB whose thrown four interceptions.
This won’t be a pretty game at all, and we don’t trust these offenses enough to back them to exceed the total on Sunday.
Important trend for this contest;
- Under is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings.
- Under is 5-0 in the last 5 meetings in Las Vegas
Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders SGP Parlay Odds
