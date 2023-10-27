MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes is back in action as the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Broncos vs Chiefs Picks

Kansas City Chiefs -7.0 (-110)

Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+450)

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -7.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Following a shock Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated. With six wins in their stride, they don’t look like losing anytime soon and Patrick Mahomes has emerged as a strong MVP frontrunner once again.

They comfortably beat the Broncos earlier this month in a 19-8 victory at Arrowhead, but they’ll face a steeper challenge on the road. This still shouldn’t give Andy Reid too much of a headache and the odds are very much in their favor.

Denver have been entirely disappointing during Russell Wilson’s tenure and the only wins they’ve recorded this season have come against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Chiefs spread at -7.0 is our play for this one.

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 2: Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+450 with BetOnline)

Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ favourite target and since Taylor Swift entered the frame, this man has looked unstoppable – if he wasn’t already before. With a touchdown catch on Sunday, he can tie Jason Witten for fifth all-time in receiving TDs by a tight end.

He’s already caught four so far this year and the first touchdown scorer market adds a good bit of extra value to your selection at +450. He had a stellar showing against the Chargers last week and carries all the momentum for this weekend’s showdown in Colorado.

Broncos vs Chiefs Odds and Line

Moneyline: Denver Broncos: +280 | Kansas City Chiefs: -360

Denver Broncos: +280 | Kansas City Chiefs: -360 Point Spread: Broncos (+7.0) -110 | Chiefs (-7.0) -110

Broncos (+7.0) -110 | Chiefs (-7.0) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110