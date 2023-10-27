NFL

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21633543 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21633543 168397130 lowres

MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes is back in action as the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Broncos vs Chiefs Picks 

  • Kansas City Chiefs -7.0 (-110)
  • Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+450)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 1: Kansas City Chiefs -7.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Following a shock Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated. With six wins in their stride, they don’t look like losing anytime soon and Patrick Mahomes has emerged as a strong MVP frontrunner once again.

They comfortably beat the Broncos earlier this month in a 19-8 victory at Arrowhead, but they’ll face a steeper challenge on the road. This still shouldn’t give Andy Reid too much of a headache and the odds are very much in their favor.

Denver have been entirely disappointing during Russell Wilson’s tenure and the only wins they’ve recorded this season have come against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Chiefs spread at -7.0 is our play for this one.

Broncos vs Chiefs Pick 2: Travis Kelce first touchdown scorer (+450 with BetOnline)

Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ favourite target and since Taylor Swift entered the frame, this man has looked unstoppable – if he wasn’t already before. With a touchdown catch on Sunday, he can tie Jason Witten for fifth all-time in receiving TDs by a tight end.

He’s already caught four so far this year and the first touchdown scorer market adds a good bit of extra value to your selection at +450. He had a stellar showing against the Chargers last week and carries all the momentum for this weekend’s showdown in Colorado.

Broncos vs Chiefs Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Denver Broncos: +280 | Kansas City Chiefs: -360
  • Point Spread: Broncos (+7.0) -110 | Chiefs (-7.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  52min
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  53min

In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and did not return to the game. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and finished the game for…

px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New York Jets made some noise before their bye week, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a dominating performance from their defense. They are something of a pleasant surprise,…

USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
Titans Rumors: NFL insiders think teams could try and make a deal with Tennessee for Derrick Henry before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top