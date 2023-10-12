Betting

Denver Broncos Managing to Edge the Chiefs in the Latest NFL Week 6 Public Betting Figures

Charlie Rhodes
It seems bettors are siding with the heaviest underdogs of the week ahead of Thursday Night Football in Kansas City. See the latest NFL Week 6 public betting update below.

NFL Week 6 Public Betting Figures – Thursday Night Football

Public betting figures correct as of Thursday 12 October

Kansas City Chiefs Vs Denver Broncos Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions

The majority of sportsbooks have last season’s Super Bowl winners as 10.5-point favorites heading into Thursday Night Football.

Week 6’s opener pits two teams against each other who hold season records that couldn’t be more different. The Chiefs have recovered from their Week 1 blip in some style to register four straight wins, while the Broncos failed to build on their sole victory in Week 4 as they fell to the Jets last time out to go 1-4.

However, Kansas have been far from their convincing best. Only in one of their four victories did they cover a spread as large as tonight’s – against the Bears – which is to be expected of course.

Denver meanwhile are averaging just over 24 points per game, which puts them above the league average this season. They also have one of the NFL‘s most potent signal callers in Russel Wilson, who continues to prove his worth at 34 despite his team’s poor record.

He ranks fourth with a 106.1 passer rating after five games. Taking into account how little chance sportsbooks are handing the Broncos, it is no surprise to see the NFL Week 6 public betting edge slightly in favor of the underdogs.

A 10.5-point spread is a lot to cover against a team who are putting points on the board themselves despite a string of defeats.

Chiefs Vs Broncos Odds And Line

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -600 | Denver Broncos: +450
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (-10.5) -110 | Broncos (+10.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110

