Denmark vs Serbia live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Denmark will be hoping to bounce back from their recent run of defeats with a win over Serbia at home when the two sides meet in an international friendly.

Denmark vs Serbia live stream

Denmark vs Serbia Preview

Denmark are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats against Scotland and the Netherlands. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver. Denmark have done well against Serbia in the past and they have won the last two meetings against the Serbians. Meanwhile, the visitors are in impressive form right now and they’re coming into this contest on the back of four consecutive wins. The away side will have seen Denmark’s performances against Scotland and the Netherlands and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

When does Denmark vs Serbia kick-off?

The international friendly match between Denmark vs Serbia kicks off at 17:00 pm BST, on the 29th of March, at Parken Stadium.

Denmark vs Serbia Team News

Denmark team news

Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen are injured for the hosts.

Denmark predicted line-up vs Serbia: Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson; Alexander Bah, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Jens Stryger Larsen

Serbia team news