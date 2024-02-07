American Football

Deebo Samuel Player Receptions Odds: San Francisco WR +155 To Make 6 Catches At Super Bowl LVIII

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
deebo samuel
deebo samuel

Influential San Francisco star Deebo Samuel is +155 to complete over 5.5 receptions during this weekend’s NFL showdown. Those odds are supplied by BetOnline who are offering a $100o free bet with the link below. 

How To Bet On Deebo Samuel Super Bowl Receptions Odds With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Super Bowl player prop bets
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl Receptions Odds |+155 To Complete Over 5.5 Receptions

Deebo Samuel has been as influential as ever for San Francisco in their Super Bowl season this year and we are backing the 49ers wide receiver to have a big game ahead of the NFL season finale.

The best NFL bookmakers have given Samuel a price of +155 to complete six catches on Sunday afternoon in what is set to be the most important game of most of San Francisco’s careers.

Through his two playoff games so far this year Deebo Samuel has been targeted by eleven Brock Purdy throws, with the wide receiver making an impressive ten catches.

There was a slight concern that Samuel’s season was over following the 49ers Divisional game against Green Bay, after the 38-year-old was forced off the field with a worrying looking shoulder injury.

Samuel’s recovered from his injury within a week though and he was back on the field to play a huge game against Detroit in the NFC Championship game last time out.

The 49ers superstar picked up 89 receiving yards against the Lions off eight catches, setting a new personal season high for single game receptions.

With Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas just days away now there is no better time to back Deebo Samuel’s receptions, as most bookmakers have set a line of over 4.5 catches for the Niners star.

We are backing Samuel’s alternative +5.5 receptions line with BetOnline, as we think the 49ers wide receiver is going to have yet another huge game on Sunday as he hunts down hiss first Vince Lombardi trophy.

BetMGM have given a price of +125 for Deebo Samuel to record six catches in the Super Bowl whereas BetOnline offer slightly better odds of +155 for the same selection.

Bet on Deebo Samuel Over 5.5 Receptions (+155) now

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
deebo samuel
American Football

LATEST Deebo Samuel Player Receptions Odds: San Francisco WR +155 To Make 6 Catches At Super Bowl LVIII

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024
Hottest San Francisco 49ers Fans
American Football
Hottest San Francisco 49ers Fans – Who Is Backing The Gold Rush At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 07 2024

Check out the hottest San Francisco 49ers fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII where the team will look to get revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, four years on from…

pratt
American Football
Which Celebrities Feature In Super Bowl LVIII Commercials?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024

A host of stars are set to feature in commercials during the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII – but which celebrities have been confirmed? Which Celebrities Feature In Super Bowl LVIII…

https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 221214142302 brock purdy celebrate 49ers bucs
American Football
How To Bet On Brock Purdy Super Bowl LVIII Passing Touchdowns – Best Brock Purdy Passing Touchdowns Bets
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 07 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
American Football
Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP Odds – NFL Super Bowl Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
American Football
Super Bowl LVIII: Which Set Of Players Have More Insta Followers? Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 07 2024
Mattress Mac
American Football
Who Is Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale And Who Is He Backing To Win Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top