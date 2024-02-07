Influential San Francisco star Deebo Samuel is +155 to complete over 5.5 receptions during this weekend’s NFL showdown. Those odds are supplied by BetOnline who are offering a $100o free bet with the link below.

Deebo Samuel Super Bowl Receptions Odds |+155 To Complete Over 5.5 Receptions

Deebo Samuel has been as influential as ever for San Francisco in their Super Bowl season this year and we are backing the 49ers wide receiver to have a big game ahead of the NFL season finale.

The best NFL bookmakers have given Samuel a price of +155 to complete six catches on Sunday afternoon in what is set to be the most important game of most of San Francisco’s careers.

Through his two playoff games so far this year Deebo Samuel has been targeted by eleven Brock Purdy throws, with the wide receiver making an impressive ten catches.

There was a slight concern that Samuel’s season was over following the 49ers Divisional game against Green Bay, after the 38-year-old was forced off the field with a worrying looking shoulder injury.

Samuel’s recovered from his injury within a week though and he was back on the field to play a huge game against Detroit in the NFC Championship game last time out.

The 49ers superstar picked up 89 receiving yards against the Lions off eight catches, setting a new personal season high for single game receptions.

With Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas just days away now there is no better time to back Deebo Samuel’s receptions, as most bookmakers have set a line of over 4.5 catches for the Niners star.

We are backing Samuel’s alternative +5.5 receptions line with BetOnline, as we think the 49ers wide receiver is going to have yet another huge game on Sunday as he hunts down hiss first Vince Lombardi trophy.

BetMGM have given a price of +125 for Deebo Samuel to record six catches in the Super Bowl whereas BetOnline offer slightly better odds of +155 for the same selection.

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change