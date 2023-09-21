Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs New York Giants

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Deebo Samuel for the San Francisco 49ers’ first home game of the season vs New York Giants.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Samuel vs the Giants.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds Vs New York Giants

Samuel to score 1st TD +650

Samuel total receiving yards – Over/Under 55.5 -110

Samuel over 1.5 TDs +650

Samuel total receptions – Over/Under 4.5 -110

Samuel longest reception – Over/Under 21.5 yards -115

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to BetOnline Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats Kit

Samuel averaged 48.6 receiving yards per game in 2022

Samuel receiving yards under has hit in 6 of his last 10 games

Samuel had 2 receiving TDs in 2022

The average receiving yards line for Purdy last season was 55.5

Samuel has one rushing TD and 118 receiving yards so far in 2023

Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Other NFL Content You May Like