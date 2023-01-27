The NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers takes place this Sunday, and the latest lines for Deebo Samuel prop bets have been released – read to find some of the best player prop odds for one of the NFL’s most effective wide receivers.

BetOnline have released a full list of markets for players, including Samuel prop bets vs the Eagles.

Samuel To Score 1st TD: +1000

Samuel Total Rushing Yards – Over/Under 19.5: -114

Samuel to Score a TD: +160

Samuel Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 51.5: -114

Samuel Most Receiving Yards in Championship Games: +1200

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats Kit

Samuel has two touchdowns in the postseason already

He scored five touchdowns in the regular season

Samuel averaged 17.8 rushing yards per game in the regular season

He received for an average of 48.6 yards per game in the regular season, by 89 yards so far across two postseason games

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on NFC Championship

Prop Betting Advice

Always ensure you are on the look out for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Basing your picks off the latest trends, stats and recent records is always preferable.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for a bigger win.