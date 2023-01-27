NFL

Deebo Samuel NFC Championship Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
The NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the 49ers takes place this Sunday, and the latest lines for Deebo Samuel prop bets have been released – read to find some of the best player prop odds for one of the NFL’s  most effective wide receivers.

BetOnline have released a full list of markets for players, including Samuel prop bets vs the Eagles.

  • Samuel To Score 1st TD: +1000
  • Samuel Total Rushing Yards – Over/Under 19.5: -114
  • Samuel to Score a TD: +160
  • Samuel Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 51.5: -114
  • Samuel Most Receiving Yards in Championship Games: +1200

Residents in AL US STATES can access these prop markets. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands, so high stakes can be placed.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

BetOnline are allowing new users the chance to get a Free Bet of up to $1000 for the NFC Championship game:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Samuel has two touchdowns in the postseason already
  • He scored five touchdowns in the regular season
  • Samuel averaged 17.8 rushing yards per game in the regular season
  • He received for an average of 48.6 yards per game in the regular season, by 89 yards so far across two postseason games

Prop Betting Advice

Always ensure you are on the look out for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Basing your picks off the latest trends, stats and recent records is always preferable.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for a bigger win.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Arrow to top