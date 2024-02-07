American Football

Deebo Samuel Player Receptions Odds: San Francisco WR +155 To Make 6 Catches At Super Bowl LVIII

Olly Taliku
With Super Bowl LVIII fast approaching, we take a closer look at some Deebo Samuel odds with BetOnline including total receptions for the wide receiver in the 49ers vs Chiefs. 

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

Deebo Samuel +155 To Complete Over 5.5 Receptions In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

Deebo Samuel has been as influential as ever for San Francisco in their Super Bowl season this year and we are backing the 49ers wide receiver to have a big game ahead of the NFL season finale.

The best NFL bookmakers have given Samuel a price of +155 to complete six catches on Sunday afternoon in what is set to be the most important game of most of San Francisco’s careers.

Through his two playoff games so far this year Deebo Samuel has been targeted by eleven Brock Purdy throws, with the wide receiver making an impressive ten catches.

There was a slight concern that Samuel’s season was over following the 49ers Divisional game against Green Bay, after the 38-year-old was forced off the field with a worrying looking shoulder injury.

Samuel’s recovered from his injury within a week though and he was back on the field to play a huge game against Detroit in the NFC Championship game last time out.

The 49ers superstar picked up 89 receiving yards against the Lions off eight catches, setting a new personal season high for single game receptions.

With Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas just days away now there is no better time to back Deebo Samuel’s receptions, as most bookmakers have set a line of over 4.5 catches for the Niners star.

We are backing Samuel’s alternative +5.5 receptions line with BetOnline, as we think the 49ers wide receiver is going to have yet another huge game on Sunday as he hunts down hiss first Vince Lombardi trophy.

BetMGM have given a price of +125 for Deebo Samuel to record six catches in the Super Bowl whereas BetOnline offer slightly better odds of +155 for the same selection.

Deebo Samuel Total Receptions Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 3.5 -310
  • Over 4.5 -135
  • Over 5.5 +155
  • Over 6.5 +310
  • Over 7.5 +550
  • Over 8.5 +1000
  • Over 9.5 +1600

Other Deebo Samuel Markets

  • Deebo Samuel Super Bowl MVP +2600
  • Deebo Samuel First Touchdown Scorer +900
  • Deebo Samuel over 58.5 receiving yards -110
  • Deebo Samuel first TD Scorer +900
  • Deebo Samuel anytime touchdown scorer +137

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
