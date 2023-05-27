DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds: Bills Are The Favorites

DeAndre Hopkins spent the past three seasons of his career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. But the wide receiver will be making a new home this off-season, as he was cut from the team on Friday evening.

Hopkins arrived in Arizona in 2020 to relatively high expectations. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Texans, becoming one of the best pass catchers in the league. Hopkins led the NFL in receptions on two different occasions while playing in Houston, and scored a league-high 12 touchdowns in 2017.

Buffalo Bills Are Favorites To Sign DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/c0f9UaabYA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

His first year with the Cardinals saw him rack up over 1,400 receiving yards, but things have gone downhill since then. It could be in large part due to the questionable play and performance of quarterback Kyler Murray, or perhaps the injuries that have held him out of 15 games over the last two years. But there is no denying that Hopkins’ production has begun to drop off, and the Cardinals deemed that he was no longer worth the money.

They tried to find a trade partner. But the release of Hopkins comes after the team reportedly couldn’t find any takers for the roughly $20 million that he is owed this coming season. There are reports that he could have trouble finding a new home if his price tag remains high, but there will certainly be suitors is the price is right.

Here are some of the favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins:

Buffalo Bills (+200)

The Bills have relatively short odds for a prop bet like this, and they are most certainly the favorites. They have boasted one of the league’s top offenses for the past couple of years, but their lack of firepower at wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs is becoming a question mark. The addition of Hopkins would give Buffalo a dynamic duo for Josh Allen to throw to, and would make the Bills even stronger in order to compete in a strong AFC East.

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds Play Bills +200 Chiefs +400 Cowboys +500 Patriots +700 Ravens +800

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

It was thought that the Kansas City would suffer from the loss of Tyreek Hill. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn’t skip a beat, and will enter the 2023 season as the defending Super Bowl champions. But that doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t be interested in an upgrade. Their current starters are Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. If they were able to add Hopkins, he’d instantly become their #1.

Dallas Cowboys (+500)

Could DeAndre Hopkins made a return to the state of Texas? The Cowboys currently have a solid stable of wide receivers, but Jerry Jones is always on the prowl for the next big thing for his team. It feels like the Patriots (+700) or the Ravens (+800) would present more value, making it questionable for Dallas to be this high on the list.

