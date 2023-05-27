Betting

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds: Bills Are The Favorites

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 1450099823 1
rsz 1450099823 1

DeAndre Hopkins spent the past three seasons of his career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. But the wide receiver will be making a new home this off-season, as he was cut from the team on Friday evening.

Hopkins arrived in Arizona in 2020 to relatively high expectations. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Texans, becoming one of the best pass catchers in the league. Hopkins led the NFL in receptions on two different occasions while playing in Houston, and scored a league-high 12 touchdowns in 2017.

Buffalo Bills Are Favorites To Sign DeAndre Hopkins

His first year with the Cardinals saw him rack up over 1,400 receiving yards, but things have gone downhill since then. It could be in large part due to the questionable play and performance of quarterback Kyler Murray, or perhaps the injuries that have held him out of 15 games over the last two years. But there is no denying that Hopkins’ production has begun to drop off, and the Cardinals deemed that he was no longer worth the money.

They tried to find a trade partner. But the release of Hopkins comes after the team reportedly couldn’t find any takers for the roughly $20 million that he is owed this coming season. There are reports that he could have trouble finding a new home if his price tag remains high, but there will certainly be suitors is the price is right.

Here are some of the favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins:

Buffalo Bills (+200)

The Bills have relatively short odds for a prop bet like this, and they are most certainly the favorites. They have boasted one of the league’s top offenses for the past couple of years, but their lack of firepower at wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs is becoming a question mark. The addition of Hopkins would give Buffalo a dynamic duo for Josh Allen to throw to, and would make the Bills even stronger in order to compete in a strong AFC East.

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds Play
Bills +200 BetOnline logo
Chiefs +400 BetOnline logo
Cowboys +500 BetOnline logo
Patriots +700 BetOnline logo
Ravens +800 BetOnline logo

 

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

It was thought that the Kansas City would suffer from the loss of Tyreek Hill. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs didn’t skip a beat, and will enter the 2023 season as the defending Super Bowl champions. But that doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t be interested in an upgrade. Their current starters are Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore. If they were able to add Hopkins, he’d instantly become their #1.

Dallas Cowboys (+500)

Could DeAndre Hopkins made a return to the state of Texas? The Cowboys currently have a solid stable of wide receivers, but Jerry Jones is always on the prowl for the next big thing for his team. It feels like the Patriots (+700) or the Ravens (+800) would present more value, making it questionable for Dallas to be this high on the list.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 1489028218 scaled 1
Betting

LATEST Deandre Ayton Next Team Odds: Mavericks Are The Current Favorites

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 25 2023
rsz 230519155224 01 lebron james dunk 051823
Betting
LeBron James Next Team Odds: Knicks, 76ers Are The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 23 2023

After an incredible run to end a season in which they started 2-10, the Los Angeles Lakers were swept in disappointing fashion in the Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets…

rsz 14868995150
Betting
Acuña, Ohtani Are Running Away With MLB MVP Races
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023

They both began the season as the favorites to win the MVP awards in their respective leagues, but both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Shohei Ohtani have made an even stronger…

rsz nba plain ee1bf682 0419 4742 b6e5 aa3416cce495
Betting
Miami Heat Began Postseason As +15000 Underdogs To Win Title
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
rsz nick nurse usatsi
Betting
Nick Nurse Is Favorite To Become Phoenix Suns Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023
0 GettyImages 1489014416
Betting
Draymond Green Next Team Odds: Kings Are The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023
rsz cry53ksvrfgahit5lt6njqbr2u
Betting
NBA Odds: JJ Redick Is The Favorite To Land 76ers Head Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
Arrow to top