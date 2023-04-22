Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the undercard of this Davis vs Garcia card is stellar. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the undercard fights on April 22.

There are 10 fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend, prior to the big one between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Without further ado, here are our Davis vs Garcia undercard predictions – including the Morrell vs Falcao and Melikuziev vs Rosado fights.

Davis vs Garcia Undercard Betting Picks & Predictions

David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao Prediction

David Morrell aims to defend his WBA World Super-Middleweight Title for the fourth time and is a heavy favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is 8-0 and has already fought in four world title fights.

Backing him to win the fight by knockout is the most likely outcome according to the best boxing betting apps, and we think that will be the outcome here. Not only that, but we see the Cuban southpaw finishing the fight early on in the first third of the fight.

Morrell is elite, and Falcao looks to have a heavily padded record. Morrell has seven knockouts in eight fights, including six knockouts in the first four rounds. We can see him getting to Falcao here early on and finishing him relatively early in the contest.

David Morrell vs Tamaguchi Falcao Betting Pick: David Morrell to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-4 @ +200 with BetOnline

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Prediction

Bektemir Melikuziev is the heavy favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites to defeat Gabriel Rosado in their super-middleweight rematch. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has looked near on perfect in his career. to date. However, he did get knocked out by Rosado in their first fight back in 2021.

Rosado has lost 16 times in his career, but he is as tough as old boots. He emphatically stopped Melikuziev in three rounds last time out, but was up against it and was losing the fight prior to his ‘punch from the gods’. This time around, we think the Uzbekistan man will break the Pennsylvania man down round by round, before securing a knockout late on in the fight.

Here at SportsLens, we think ‘Bully’ will secure his tenth stoppage win in his 13th pro bout and will win the fight in the second half. This could steal the show on the Davis vs Garcia undercard and is a truly compelling rematch at 168-pounds.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Betting Pick: Bektemir Melikuziev to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 6-10 @ +220 with BetOnline

Betting Picks From Other Davis vs Garcia Undercard Fights

Elsewhere on the Davis vs Garcia undercard, we have picked out two more betting picks that we think could win you some money this weekend.

First up, young American prospect Elijah Garcia looks to move to 15-0 on the Davis vs Garcia undercard. He has looked sensational in his career so far, but faces a stern test this weekend. However, despite this being the Arizona man’s toughest test, we still think he will win the fight. Here at SportsLens we think this fight will go the distance with the southpaw winning via decision.

Our second and final prediction is that Fiodor Czerkaszyn will also win his fight via decision, progressing his record to 22-0 in the process. The Polish middleweight sensation faces a tough opponent this weekend in the shape of Elias Espandas. Espandas is as tough as they come and won’t be going anywhere. If Czerkaszyn is on his ‘A game’, he could get the stoppage but we are edging towards a decision victory in this one.

All odds below are priced with BetOnline:

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano: Garcia to Win by Decision @ +300

@ +300 Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas: Czerkaszyn to Win by Decision @ -110

Davis vs Garcia Full Undercard

The full list of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia undercard fights are detailed below in the table. David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao is the chief support with the WBA World Super-Middleweight Title on the line. Nine more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Catchweight (136lbs) 12 David Morrell vs Yamaguchi Falcao Super-Middleweight 12 Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Super-Middleweight 10 Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano Middleweight 10 Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espandas Middleweight 10 Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles Super-Welterweight 10 Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon Lightweight 10 Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill Middleweight 6 Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio Light-Heavyweight 6 Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Philips Super-Welterweight 4 Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena Bantamweight 4

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

