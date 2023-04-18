Boxing

Davis vs Garcia Favorite: Gervonta Davis Is The -260 Betting Favorite To Beat Ryan Garcia

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Gervonta Davis Boxing
With Davis vs Garcia going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Davis vs Garcia Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited to see this incredible fight between two of the most popular fighters in America. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines this bumper card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling catchweight dust-up in Vegas this weekend.

Although there are no world title belts on the line here, Davis vs Garcia is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans from all around the world. When ‘Tank’ or ‘King Ry’ step foot into a boxing ring, the whole world takes notice. Now the pair are actually fighting each other, the fight is sure to be watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for boxing fans to wager on. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Already claimed the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Davis vs Garcia boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Gervonta Davis to Win: -260
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450
  • Ryan Garcia to Win: +200
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

As you can see with the prices above, Gervonta Davis is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Ryan Garcia is the slight betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘Tank’ is 28-0 and has won 12 consecutive world title fights in three different weight divisions.

Davis to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-138) with him winning the fight by decision (+450) seen as the least likely outcome if the Baltimore man is indeed victorious. For Garcia to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+350) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+850).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 72.2% chance that Gervonta Davis reigns supreme and beats ‘King Ry’ on his return to action this weekend.

There is just a 33.3% implied probability chance that Ryan Garcia beat ‘Tank’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the California man as the +200 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Baltimore counterpart this Saturday night in their 136-pound catchweight contest.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Gervonta Davis is on paper almost a shoe in to beat Ryan Garcia this weekend. The value in backing ‘Tank’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for boxing bettors.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this catchweight super-fight.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Joshua vs Franklin fight this weekend.

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 15, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Gervonta Davis Boxing
