With Davis vs Garcia going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Davis vs Garcia Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited to see this incredible fight between two of the most popular fighters in America. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines this bumper card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling catchweight dust-up in Vegas this weekend.

Although there are no world title belts on the line here, Davis vs Garcia is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans from all around the world. When ‘Tank’ or ‘King Ry’ step foot into a boxing ring, the whole world takes notice. Now the pair are actually fighting each other, the fight is sure to be watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.

Gervonta Davis to Win: -260

Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138

Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450

Ryan Garcia to Win: +200

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333

Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850

Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Gervonta Davis is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Ryan Garcia is the slight betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘Tank’ is 28-0 and has won 12 consecutive world title fights in three different weight divisions.

Davis to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-138) with him winning the fight by decision (+450) seen as the least likely outcome if the Baltimore man is indeed victorious. For Garcia to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+350) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+850).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 72.2% chance that Gervonta Davis reigns supreme and beats ‘King Ry’ on his return to action this weekend.

There is just a 33.3% implied probability chance that Ryan Garcia beat ‘Tank’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the California man as the +200 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Baltimore counterpart this Saturday night in their 136-pound catchweight contest.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Gervonta Davis is on paper almost a shoe in to beat Ryan Garcia this weekend. The value in backing ‘Tank’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for boxing bettors.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 15, 2023

Saturday April 15, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

