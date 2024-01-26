American Football

David Montgomery Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting

Olly Taliku
Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop bets for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery.

David Montgomery NFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (+187)
  • Montgomery over 42.5 rushing yards (-110)
  • Montgomery over 10.5 rushing attempts (-110)
David Montgomery Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+140 with BetOnline)

David Montgomery is +140 to score a touchdown this weekend with the best NFL sportsbooks, as the Lions play in just their second NFC Championship game in franchise history.

Detroit’s running back didn’t score a touchdown last weekend in the Divisional game, which stopped a five match consecutive scoring streak.

With 13 touchdowns this season so far no other Lions player has more touchdowns than Montgomery, so +140 to score anytime against the 49ers is a great price.

David Montgomery Player Prop Pick 2: Over 42.5 rushing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Detroit are heavy underdogs in the latest NFC Championship betting and if they are to stand any chance of causing an upset this weekend, Montgomery will have to play an essential role.

The Lions running back has regularly covered this weekend’s line through the season, with nine of his last eleven games covering 42.5 rushing yards.

Montgomery rushed for just 33 yards last weekend against the Buccs, but this weekend against San Francisco the Lions may be forced to run the ball more on the ground.

David Montgomery Player Prop Pick 3: Over 10.5 rushing attempts (-110 with BetOnline)

The final Montgomery prop bet that we have found for this weekend’s NFC Championship game is his rushing attempts, with a line of 10.5 set for Sunday.

Montgomery has only had one game this season where he didn’t record double figure rushing attempts and with Detroit expected tot rely heavily on their run game this weekend, 10.5 could be a low line.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
