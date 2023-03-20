A highly anticipated boxing super-middleweight contest goes down this weekend as David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant goes down. The winner of this fight will be next in line to face the undisputed champion at 168-pounds, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, later this year.

On paper, this is a real 50/50 fight. Both men are elite level fighters at super-middleweight, both coming into this fight off impressive wis last time out. Can Benavidez keep his undefeated record or will Plant secure another sensational knockout? We’ll find out on Saturday…

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant 📊 Records: David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO’s) | Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO’s)

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO’s) | Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: 25th March, 2023

25th March, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC Interim World Super-Middleweight Title

WBC Interim World Super-Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime | UK : TBA

US: Showtime | UK 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Benavidez -334 | Plant +240

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Preview

The highly anticipated super-middleweight contest is one of the best fights of the year in the United States. Two of the best 168-pound fighters on the planet face off for the WBC Interim World Title at the MGM Grand this weekend from Las Vegas.

David Benavidez comes into this fight after securing a devastating knockout last time out against David Lemieux last year. He is the favourite for this fight and looks to continue his unbeaten streak this weekend.

On the flip side, Caleb Plant will be confident of securing another sensational knockout after defeating Anthony Dirrell with one of the best knockout’s of the year in 2022. His only defeat comes to the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

This fight well and truly is a 50/50 fight and is extremely difficult to call. Boxing fans all around the world are on the edge of their seats, ready and waiting for both men to walk to the ring on Saturday night.

It’s almost fight night. David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant goes down this Saturday night, and it is not to be missed!

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Prediction

Our prediction for this fight between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez is that ‘Sweethands’ will triumph as the underdog in this fight and take Benavidez’s ‘0’.

The reason we have picked Plant to win is that he has showed more in his career so far that he can hang at the top level of the division. Yes, Benavidez is undefeated, but he hasn’t fought the same calibre of fighters as Plant has.

The former IBF World Super-Middleweight Champion has beaten the likes of Anthony Dirrell, Caleb Truax and Jose Uzcategui to name but a few. Yes, Benavidez has some sensational wins, but here at SportsLens we think Plant is the slightly better fighter.

Not only that, but in defeat to ‘Canelo’, Plant won rounds and did extremely well before getting stopped. He is a tremendous fighter and has what it takes to upset the apple cart here and derail the David Benavidez hype train.

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Prediction: Plant to Win @ +240 with BetOnline

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this super-middleweight showdown from Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night is that Caleb Plant will win this fight on points. This is priced sensationally with BetOnline, who are offering a mouth-watering +500 for this outcome.

As we previously alluded to, this will be far from an easy night’s work for Caleb Plant. However, the inactivity of Benavidez mixed with the level of opposition is making us slightly lean towards the former world champion.

The 30-year-old is not only a big puncher, as he showed last time out, but he is also a sensational boxer and has plenty of strings to his bow. This is such a tight fight to call, but one we can see the Tennessee man edging it on the judges’ scorecards.

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Best Bet: Plant to Win on Points @ +500 with BetOnline

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Fight Odds

David Benavidez is the slight betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight below with BetOnline.

David Benavidez to Win @ -334

Caleb Plant to Win @ +240

David Benavidez to Win by KO/TKO @ -163

Caleb Plant to Win by KO/TKO @ +650

David Benavidez to Win on Points @ +450

Caleb Plant to Win on Points @ +500

Draw @ +1200

When Is David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant?

Date: Saturday, 25th March, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10.30PM EST, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Full Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Super-Middleweight 12 Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos Welterweight 12 Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs Joseph Spencer Super-Welterweight 10 Chris Colbert vs Jose Valenzela Lightweight 10 Kevin Gonzalez vs Jose Sanmartin Super-Bantamweight 10 Orestes Velazquez vs Marcelino Nicolas Lopez Super-Lightweight 10 Demler Zamora vs Jesus Abel Ibarra Super-Featherweight 8 Daniel Blancas vs Nicholas Molina Super-Middleweight 6 Dorian Mark Khan Jr vs TBA Super-Featherweight 4 Robert Meriwether III vs Jesus Ramon Perez Super-Featherweight 4

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have the boxing platform Showtime on your TV, you will be able to watch this super-fight live from Manchester on Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel in the US and have paid the $74.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Showtime app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the PPV price.

Tale Of The Tape

David Benavidez — Record and Bio

Age: 26

Ranking: #4 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)

Reach: 74 1/2” (189 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 26-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 23

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Caleb Plant — Record and Bio

Age: 30

Ranking: #5 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 74″ (188 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 22-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Decision: 9

