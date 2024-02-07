FOX Sports’ Dave Helman has delivered his predictions for Sunday’s showdown between the 49ers and the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, and has revealed his top betting picks for the highly-anticipated season finale.

Helman was joined by FOX Sports gambling analysts Chris Fallica and Geoff Schwartz on the episode, whom he discussed his picks with, whilst also touching on their favorite prop bets for the championship match.

Rashee Rice: Over 6.5 Receptions (-109 with BetOnline)

“Of all the things you could bet on in this game, I feel so rock solid about this,” Helman said after revealing his first pick for the match.

“Since Thanksgiving, he’s gone over that in six of nine games. The Chiefs figured out halfway through the season ‘this is the only guy other than Travis (Kelce) that we can trust – we’re gonna feed him the ball’,

“On top of that, they’ve averaged three and four targets. Three targets behind the line of scrimmage per game over that stretch, and four targets per game within five yards of the line of scrimmage.”

Schwartz, formerly an offensive guard for the Chiefs, responded: “The 49ers are a defense that’s very static – they line-up and do not move on defense, which is a really bad way to play against Kansas City.

“When you play so much zone as the 49ers do, you find holes in the zone and (Patrick) Mahomes has no problem throwing the ball quickly and Rice is his target. I feel like we could see Rice with eight, nine, 10 receptions.”

Kyle Juszczyk: Over 0.5 Receptions (-154 with BetOnline)

“Tell me if this next one is recency bias, because we obviously just saw him do it against the Detroit Lions – number two I’ve got Kyle Juszczyk over half a catch.” Helman said.

“Oh we’re both big on this one, yeah.” Fallica and Schwartz replied in unison.

Helman explained his pick: “It feels like a lock against this Chiefs pass rush – it just feels like an easy outlet. I assume the 49ers are gonna be in big personnel a lot in this game – it feels like a guarantee, and I love the idea that if he catches one pass I’m done worrying about this bet.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Anytime Touchdown (+550 with BetOnline)

Helman went with heart rather than head for his final pick, backing fellow Louisiana State University alumni Clyde Edwards-Helaire to score a touchdown at anytime: “It’s good odds – do I feel great about it happening? No, but I would be ecstatic for the guy. Why not have some fun?”

“You see a lot in this game though, there’s so much focus on guys like (Isiah) Pacheco, (Rashee) Rice, (Travis) Kelce – sometimes you get guys who aren’t necessarily the most obvious ones scoring at anytime, so I don’t mind that at all.” Fallica said in response.