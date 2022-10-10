Davante Adams vs Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers us a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders WR Davante Adams could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.
Davante Adams vs Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Davante Adams over 0.50 TD receptions @ +145 with BetOnline
- Davante Adams longest reception over 23.5 yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Davante Adams vs Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Adams over 1.5 TD receptions @ +145 with BetOnline
Adams has a tasty matchup tonight with a Chiefs passing defense allowing 265.5 passing yards and 2.5 TD receptions per game. Adams has a TD reception in three of his four contests this season and has a very good opportunity to catch a TD pass tonight.
Davante Adams vs Chiefs Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Adams longest reception over 23.5 yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Adams hasn’t been the big-play threat like he was in Green Bay, but he’s hauled in four balls of over 20 yards and one catch of 41 yards. Adams is 9th in the NFL in targets, and the Chiefs allow 168 receiving yards against wideouts this season. In a game where Kansas City will play a zone defense, Adams could break off a big one or two Monday night.
Devante Adams vs Kansas City Chiefs Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+301
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-300