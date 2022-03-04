Countries
darts live streaming how to watch uk open live stream free

Darts Live Streaming | How to Watch UK Open Live Stream Free

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Darts Betting Tips Michael van Gerwen

The darts roadshow rolls into Minehead on 4th March, as the best players in the world go head-to-head at the prestigious UK Open and you can watch it live with our simple guide below.

How to watch UK Open live stream for free

Darts live streaming
14:43 03/03/2022

Looking to watch the UK Open live stream over at bet365? If so, you won’t be able to straight away. Instead, you’ll need to sign up – a process that takes just minutes – and then fund your account. Providing you have £0.01 or more as your balance, you can watch. You can also watch if you’ve placed a real money bet in the past 24 hours, even if you have no money in your betting account.

To start watching a UK Open match, find the match you’re interested in and click the play symbol. You’ll then find the live stream on the screen in front of you, making it easier than ever to bet live on darts while also watching the game live.

Betting sites with darts live stream

These bookies show UK Open live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

Outright odds to win UK Open

 

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Gerwyn Price 4/1 Bet365 logo
Michael van Gerwen 11/2 Bet365 logo
Peter Wright 7/1 Bet365 logo
Jonny Clayton 15/2 Bet365 logo
Michael Smith 16/1 Bet365 logo
Joe Cullen 20/1 Bet365 logo
Dimitri van den Bergh 20/1 Bet365 logo
Nathan Aspinall 33/1 Bet365 logo
Gary Anderson 33/1 Bet365 logo
Ryan Searle 33/1 Bet365 logo

UK Open betting tips

A look at the UK Open odds above are pretty much as you’d expect, with the imperious Gerwyn Price – who recently hit two nine darters in the same evening – sitting at the top with odds of 4/1. They’re actually pretty decent odds, as he has a huge chance of winning, and we’d have no complaints if anyone took the bet.

However, we’ve seen a nice little bet just one place down the pecking order, as we think that the odds of 11/2 on Michael van Gerwen are fantastic. Anyone who watched the most recent Premier League Darts night will have seen him storm to the title, dropping just three  legs in the process and beating Peter Wright 6-0 in the final.

It seems like van Gerwen has hit form at just the right time, and the three-time UK Open champion, who last won the tournament in 2020, will feel confident of a deep run in this year’s event.

Premier League Darts betting tip: Michael van Gerwen to win the tournament @ 11/2 with bet365

UK Open schedule

The UK Open begins on 4th March at 11:00 GMT. It then finishes on the evening of 6th March, which sees the semi-finals start at 19:00 GMT, and the final then take place directly after.

UK Open draw

Friday 4th March

Stage One (11.45am)

  • Bradley Brooks v Rowby-John Rodriguez (R1)
  • Jelle Klaasen v Mark Rice (R1)
  • David Evans v Keane Barry (R2)
  • Lewy Williams v Martin Schindler (R2)
  • Connor Scutt v Vandenbogaerde/Van Dongen (R2)
  • Wilson/Wilkinson v John Henderson (R2)
  • Florian Hempel v Good/Kay/Warner/Wenig (R3)
  • Raymond van Barneveld v William Borland (R3)
  • Adrian Lewis v Andersen/Clayson/Leung/Schmutzler (R3)

Stage Two (11am)

  • Kai Fan Leung v Fabian Schmutzler (R1)
  • Matt Campbell v Sebastian Bialecki (R1)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde v Jules van Dongen (R1)
  • Danny Lauby v Niko Springer (R1)
  • Jon Worsley v Niels Zonneveld (R2)
  • John Michael v Danny Baggish (R2)
  • Evetts/Fullwell v Jack Main (R2)
  • Brooks/Rowby-John Rodriguez v Gordon Mathers (R2)
  • Madars Razma v Jamie Hughes (R3)
  • Kciuk/Claydon v Ross Smith (R3)
  • L Williams/Schindler v Jeff Smith (R3)
  • Kim Huybrechts v Peters/Marsh/De Vos (R3)

Stage Three (11am)

  • Ted Evetts v Nick Fullwell (R1)
  • Ryan Harrington v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (R1)
  • Richie Burnett v Tony Martinez (R1)
  • Darren Webster v Jose Justicia (R1)
  • Martin Thomas v Kenny Neyens (R1)
  • Berry van Peer v Kevin Doets (R2)
  • Burness/Hall v Andrew Gilding (R2)
  • Peter Hudson v O’Shea/Rafferty (R2)
  • J Williams/Murray v Van der Velde/Mansell (R2)
  • Max Hopp v Ritchie Edhouse (R3)
  • McDonald/Clark/Lukeman v Adam Hunt (R3)
  • Jason Lowe v Klaasen/Rice/Menzies (R3)
  • Andy Boulton v Hogan/Taylor/Lauby/Springer (R3)

Stage Four (11am)

  • George Killington v Reece Robinson (R1)
  • Dan Read v Diogo Portela (R1)
  • Josh Rock v Damian Mol (R1)
  • James Wilson v Shaun Wilkinson (R1)
  • Good/Kay v Warner/Wenig (R2)
  • Klaasen/Rice v Cameron Menzies (R2)
  • Burnett/Martinez v Harrington/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (R2)
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan v Evans/Barry (R3)
  • Steve Beaton v Burness/Hall/Gilding (R3)
  • Hudson/O’Shea/Rafferty v Maik Kuivenhoven (R3)
  • Webster/Justicia/Lovely v Gawlas/Killington/Robinson (R3)
  • Jermaine Wattimena v Montgomery/Colley/Read/Portela (R3)

Stage Five (11am)

  • Matt Good v Keelan Kay (R1)
  • Jim Williams v Ryan Murray (R1)
  • John O’Shea v Nathan Rafferty (R1)
  • Jurjen van der Velde v Mickey Mansell (R1)
  • Geert Nentjes v Jake Jones (R2)
  • Plaisier/Szaganski v Scott Waites (R2)
  • Webster/Justicia v Eddie Lovely (R2)
  • Hogan/Taylor v Lauby/Springer (R2)
  • Keegan Brown v Campbell/Bialecki/Murnan (R3)
  • Steve West v Brown/Rock/Mol (R3)
  • Steve Lennon v Burnett/Martinez/Harrington/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (R3)
  • Van Peer/Doets v Worsley/Zonneveld (R3)

Stage Six (11am)

  • Ricardo Pietreczko v Scott Taylor (R1)
  • Vladimir Andersen v Steve Clayson (R1)
  • Paul Hogan v Dom Taylor (R1)
  • Prakash Jiwa v Toni Alcinas (R1)
  • Krzysztof Kciuk v Brett Claydon (R2)
  • McDonald/Clark v Martin Lukeman (R2)
  • Scott Mitchell v Jansen/Meek (R2)
  • Peters/Marsh v Geert De Vos (R2)
  • Ron Meulenkamp v Michael/Baggish (R3)
  • Mitchell/Jansen/Meek v Ricky Evans (R3)
  • Darius Labanauskas v Wilson/Wilkinson/Henderson (R3)
  • J Williams/Murray/Van der Velde/Mansell v Alan Soutar (R3)

Stage Seven (11am)

  • Darren Beveridge v Jimmy Hendriks (R1)
  • Wesley Plaisier v Radek Szaganski (R1)
  • Ross Montgomery v Reece Colley (R1)
  • Danny Jansen v Liam Meek (R1)
  • Pietreczko/Taylor v Zoran Lerchbacher (R2)
  • Campbell/Bialecki v Joe Murnan (R2)
  • John Brown v Rock/Mol (R2)
  • Andersen/Clayson v Leung/Schmutzler (R2)
  • Ryan Joyce v Mike De Decker (R3)
  • Luke Woodhouse v Evetts/Fullwell/Main (R3)
  • Martijn Kleermaker v Jiwa/Alcinas/Heaver (R3)
  • Nentjes/Jones v Thomas/Neyens/Beveridge/Hendriks (R3)

Stage Eight (11am)

  • Adam Warner v Lukas Wenig (R1)
  • Shaun McDonald v Jamie Clark (R1)
  • Kevin Burness v Graham Hall (R1)
  • Luc Peters v Paul Marsh (R1)
  • Adam Gawlas v Killington/Robinson (R2)
  • Montgomery/Colley v Read/Portela (R2)
  • Jiwa/Alcinas v Jason Heaver (R2)
  • Thomas/Neyens v Beveridge/Hendriks (R2)
  • Boris Krcmar v Pietreczko/Taylor/Lerchbacher (R3)
  • Scutt/Vandenbogaerde/Van Dongen v William O’Connor (R3)
  • Brooks/Rowby-John Rodriguez/Mathers v Ryan Meikle (R3)
  • Brian Raman v Plaisier/Szaganski/Waites (R3)

Evening Session (7pm)

  • Fourth Round

Saturday 5 March
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

  • Fifth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

  • Sixth Round

Sunday 6 March
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

  • Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

  • Semi-Finals
  • Final

Where does the UK Open take place?

The UK Open returns the Butlin’s Resort in Minehead, Somerset, in 2022. It has been played at this venue since 2014, with the only exception being last year, when the tournament was instead held in Milton Keynes.

