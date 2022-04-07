Darts Live Streaming | How to Watch Premier League Darts Night 9 Live for Free

PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS returns for Night Nine in Leeds with another hotly anticipated quarter-final line-up. It’s old rivalries renewed as Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen battle it out here in Leeds, meanwhile Gerywn Price and Jonny Clayton are also in action. You can live stream Night 9 of the Premier League Dart by following our step-by-step guide here.

How to watch Premier League Darts Night 9

Sign up to bet365 by clicking this link

Register an account by entering your details and deposit £5

Go to the sports homepage and select ‘Darts’ from the left-hand menu

Select the play icon next to the match in progress and the live stream window will appear

Betting Sites that live stream Night 9 of the Premier League Darts

In order to watch Night 9 of the Premier League Darts via live stream on bet365 you must have some cash in your account. Once you have deposited funds simply click on the darts icon on the ‘in play’ section of the home page to take your to the darts section of the site.

There you will be presented with a list of all the players currently on the dart board playing a match, along with the live scores. Once you locate the darts you want to bet on and watch, place your bet and then locate the rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it. This is to the right hand side of the odds for each match. Click that symbol and ‘voila’ the darts will begin to live stream.

It will look something like this (pictured below). This is an example of what it will look like and where to find it.

Premier League Darts Night 9 Outright Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Michael van Gerwen 7/4 Gerwyn Price 4/1 Jonny Clayton 4/1 Peter Wright 9/2 Michael Smith 7/1 Joe Cullen 10/1 James Wade 12/1 Gary Anderson 16/1

Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton currently joint top of the league, but Peter Wright isn’t too far behind them. This week, ‘Mighty Mike’ is favourite to claim victory here in Leeds as well as that tasty £10,000 bonus if he does.

James Wade and Michael Smith are the only remaining two players in the league who are yet to win an individual week in the 2022 Premier League Darts, so they will be hoping to right this wrong on Thursday evening in Yorkshire.

When does Night 9 of the Premier League Darts start?

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright is the first of the four quarter-finals from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, and it starts at 7.15pm (GMT).

Where does the Premier League Darts Night 9 take place?

Night 9 of the Premier League Darts is in Leeds this week, at the First Direct Arena.