darts live streaming how to watch premier league darts night 5 live for free

Darts Live Streaming | How to Watch Premier League Darts Night 5 Live for Free

The new Premier League Darts season is now well underway and each week has been a rollercoaster made all the more exciting by having a cheeky flutter on the matchups.

Peter Wright currently leads the chasing pack by one point from Michael van Gerwen who claimed the five points and £10,000 prize last week. Night five sees Brighton hosts the eight players with a pulsating atmosphere guaranteed at the 5,000 capacity Brighton Centre.

Take a look below to see where you can stream Premier League Darts night five online, plus find out more about this hugely entertaining darts extravaganza.

How to watch Premier League Darts live stream for free

Darts live streaming

In order to activate the Premier League Darts live stream you must deposit some money in your bet365 account. Alternatively, you need to have placed a real money bet at bet365 within 24 hours of the stream starting.

To watch a match, simply click the play symbol next to the match you’re interested in. You can then watch live coverage, while also betting live using bet365’s superb live betting platform.

Premier League Darts Night Five Matchups

Thursday March 10

Quarter-Finals
Gary Anderson v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton
Michael van Gerwen v James Wade
Joe Cullen v Gerwyn Price

Betting sites with darts live stream

These bookies show Premier League Darts live and you can start watching by clicking below and signing up.

Premier League Darts schedule

Premier League Darts takes place over 16 nights plus one night for the playoffs, and will take place in arenas in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany.

  • Night 1: 3rd February at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
  • Night 2: 10th February at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
  • Night 3: 17th February at SSE Arena, Belfast
  • Night 4: 3rd March at Westpoint Arena, Exeter
  • Night 5: 10th March at Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • Night 6: 17th March at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
  • Night 7: 24th March at Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
  • Night 8: 31st March at Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Night 9: 7h April at First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • Night 10: 14th April at AO Arena, Manchester
  • Night 11: 21st April at P&J Live, Aberdeen
  • Night 12: 28th April at 3Arena, Dublin
  • Night 13: 5th May at OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • Night 14: 12th May at Utilita Arena Sheffield
  • Night 15: 19th May at the O2, London
  • Night 16: 26th May at Utilita Arena Newcastle

One all 16 rounds have been completed, the playoffs will start. These are scheduled to take place on 13th June at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. Once the playoffs are finished, the winner of the 2022 Premier League Darts season will be crowned.

Where does Premier League Darts take place?

Premier League Darts takes place in 17 different locations across Europe. The playoffs for this year’s tournament take place in Berlin.

