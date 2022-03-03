Darts Live Streaming | How to Watch Premier League Darts Live Stream Free

Premier League Darts, arguably the most exciting darts tournament in the world, is currently underway. Take a look below to see where you can stream Premier League Darts online, plus find out more about this hugely entertaining darts extravaganza.
How to watch Premier League Darts live stream for free
As is the case at most other betting sites, you can’t just turn up and watch the stream for free. Instead, you must have some money in your account to be able to watch. Alternatively, you need to have placed a real money bet at bet365 within 24 hours of the stream starting.
To watch a match, simply click the play symbol next to the match you’re interested in. You can then watch live coverage, while also betting live using bet365’s superb live betting platform.
Outright odds to win Premier League Darts
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Gerwyn Price
|11/4
|Jonny Clayton
|10/3
|Peter Wright
|10/3
|Michael van Gerwen
|9/2
|Joe Cullen
|11/1
|James Wade
|14/1
|Michael Smith
|16/1
|Gary Anderson
|22/1
Premier League Darts betting tips
It’s been a few weeks since Premier League Darts started, so we’re now in a great position to assess which players are on form, and which are struggling.
Leading the betting is Gerwyn Price, the world number one, and he’s followed by Jonny Clayton, the player currently sitting at the top of the Premier League Darts table. Peter Wright is also well in contention according to the bookies, as is Michael van Gerwen. All other players have odds of 11/1 or higher to win.
But which of the men would we pick as eventual winner? Well, the boring bet would be on Gerwyn Price, and we’d have no issue with anyone taking him at 11/4. However, we’d look to back Jonny Clayton instead, at odds of 10/3. As already mentioned, he’s top of the table, already won a week and is the only player to have played five matches so far.
Premier League Darts betting tip: Jonny Clayton to win the tournament @ 10/3 with bet365
Premier League Darts schedule
Premier League Darts takes place over 16 nights plus one night for the playoffs, and will take place in arenas in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany.
- Night 1: 3rd February at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
- Night 2: 10th February at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- Night 3: 17th February at SSE Arena, Belfast
- Night 4: 3rd March at Westpoint Arena, Exeter
- Night 5: 10th March at Brighton Centre, Brighton
- Night 6: 17th March at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- Night 7: 24th March at Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
- Night 8: 31st March at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Night 9: 7h April at First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Night 10: 14th April at AO Arena, Manchester
- Night 11: 21st April at P&J Live, Aberdeen
- Night 12: 28th April at 3Arena, Dublin
- Night 13: 5th May at OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Night 14: 12th May at Utilita Arena Sheffield
- Night 15: 19th May at the O2, London
- Night 16: 26th May at Utilita Arena Newcastle
One all 16 rounds have been completed, the playoffs will start. These are scheduled to take place on 13th June at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. Once the playoffs are finished, the winner of the 2022 Premier League Darts season will be crowned.
Where does Premier League Darts take place?
Premier League Darts takes place in 17 different locations across Europe. The playoffs for this year’s tournament take place in Berlin.
