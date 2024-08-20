After Dricus du Plessis’ win against Israel Adesanya last weekend at UFC 305, Darren Till posted some trash talk on X directed towards the South African and even teased a return to MMA.

Darren Till Teases UFC Return

Dricus du Plessis and Darren Till were going back and forth on X last week trash talking each other and after du Plessis’ win, Till teased a return to the ring to take on the South African again.

Till hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since 2022, with the Liverpudlian losing out to du Plessis in his final MMA fight via a third round submission in UFC 282.

While training for his UFC middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis took to X to ask Till for tips on beating ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Ur still shit ur style just works so good for you… congrats though I am genuinely happy for u… ur still shit though… 🙂 — DT (@darrentill2) August 19, 2024

The two went back and forth briefly on the platform, before Till teased a return to the UFC by tagging Dana White and asking if he could take on du Plessis.

I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP & leave again.

What you saying @danawhite Hunter? — DT (@darrentill2) August 19, 2024

It seems almost impossible that the South African will ever fight Till again, but it certainly isn’t too late in his life for the 31-year-old to make a return to the sport.

Taking on du Plessis would be a bold challenge for Till, with the middleweight champion developing to no end since beating Till in his final UFC fight back in 2022.

Dricus du Plessis had no problem dispatching Adesanya at UFC 305 last weekend, with a fourth round submission leading to the South African retaining his title while moving to a 22-2-0 record.

There are much more likely future opponents for du Plessis rather than Darren Till, with Dana White suggesting pre-fight that Sean Strickland would be next for whoever won at the weekend.

The current Light Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has also been thrown into the conversation, but whether the Brazilian wants to drop down to middleweight to take on du Plessis is another story.