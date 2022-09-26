Daniel Jones vs Dallas Cowboys Player Props With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ahead of Monday Night’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks for Giants QB Daniel Jones.
Daniel Jones vs Dallas Cowboys Player Props Betting Tips
- Daniel Jones over 0.50 interceptions @ -115with BetOnline
- Daniel Jones under 202.5 Passing Yards @ -120 with BetOnline
Daniel Jones vs Dallas Cowboys Tip 1: Daniel Jones over 0.50 interceptions @ -115 with BetOnline
Jones is really a game manager, but he has thrown one interception this season. He’s up against an opportunistic Cowboys defense with one interception, but also has eight sacks. Jones gets sacked four times per contest, and the Dallas DL is going to cause all sorts of trouble for the Giants signal-caller.
Look for Jones to be running for his life and be forced into throwing the ball sooner than he wants to and probably into the waiting arms of a Dallas defender.
Daniel Jones with the game sealing drive. pic.twitter.com/53f6a0z7Rm
— Mace (@realmaceblack) September 18, 2022
Daniel Jones vs Dallas Cowboys Tip 2: Daniel Jones under 202.5 Passing Yards @ -120 with BetOnline
The Giants aren’t expecting to win with Jones’ arm, and he’ll be likely throwing screen passes to Saquan Barkley or short slants to Kenny Golloday. Dallas allows 205 passing yards per game against Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, and I don’t expect Jones to fare better against Dallas than the two aforementioned QB’s have.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Dallas Cowboys
|-103
|New York Giants
|-107