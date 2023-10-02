Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Seattle Seahawks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Daniel Jones for the New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Jones vs the Seahawks.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds Vs Seattle Seahawks

Jones to score 1st TD +800

Jones total passing yards – Over/Under 231.5 -110

Jones total rushing yards – Over/Under 34.5 -110

Jones total completions – Over/Under 20.5 -115

Jones total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130

Jones longest completion – Over/Under 34.5 yards -115

Jones over 1.5 passing TDs +135

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: New York Giants Vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to BetOnline Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats Kit

Jones is averaging 187.3 passing yards per game in 2023

Jones is averaging 35.7 rushing yards per game in 2023

Jones passing yards under has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

Jones rushing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season

Jones is averaging 21 pass completions on 32.3 attempts this season

Jones has 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD so far this season

The average passing yards line for Jones this season is 231.5

The average rushing yards line for Jones this season is 34.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Monday Night Football

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Other NFL Content You May Like