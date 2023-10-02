NFL

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Seattle Seahawks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Daniel Jones for the New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Jones vs the Seahawks.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds Vs Seattle Seahawks

  • Jones to score 1st TD +800
  • Jones total passing yards – Over/Under 231.5 -110
  • Jones total rushing yards – Over/Under 34.5 -110
  • Jones total completions – Over/Under 20.5 -115
  • Jones total attempts – Over/Under 32.5 -130
  • Jones longest completion – Over/Under 34.5 yards -115
  • Jones over 1.5 passing TDs +135

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to BetOnline
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Jones is averaging 187.3 passing yards per game in 2023
  • Jones is averaging 35.7 rushing yards per game in 2023
  • Jones passing yards under has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
  • Jones rushing yards over has hit in 2 of his 3 games this season
  • Jones is averaging 21 pass completions on 32.3 attempts this season
  • Jones has 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD so far this season
  • The average passing yards line for Jones this season is 231.5
  • The average rushing yards line for Jones this season is 34.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

