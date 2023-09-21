Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Daniel Jones for San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Jones vs the 49ers.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds Vs San Francisco 49ers

Jones to score 1st TD +1600

Jones total passing yards – Over/Under 215.5 -110

Jones total rushing yards – Over/Under 37.5 -110

Jones over 1.5 TDs +3000

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats Kit

Jones averaged 200.3 passing yards per game in 2022

Jones averaged 44.3 rushing yards per game in 2022

Jones passing yards under has hit in 6 of his last 10 games

Jones rushing yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games

Jones had 15 regular season passing TDs in 2022

Jones had 7 regular season rushing TDs in 2022

The average passing yards line for Jones last season was 215.5

The average rushing yards line for Jones last season was 37.5

Jones has 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD, 425 passing yards and 102 rushing yards so far in 2023

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

