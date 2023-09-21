Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Daniel Jones for San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Jones vs the 49ers.
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds Vs San Francisco 49ers
- Jones to score 1st TD +1600
- Jones total passing yards – Over/Under 215.5 -110
- Jones total rushing yards – Over/Under 37.5 -110
- Jones over 1.5 TDs +3000
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Jones averaged 200.3 passing yards per game in 2022
- Jones averaged 44.3 rushing yards per game in 2022
- Jones passing yards under has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
- Jones rushing yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games
- Jones had 15 regular season passing TDs in 2022
- Jones had 7 regular season rushing TDs in 2022
- The average passing yards line for Jones last season was 215.5
- The average rushing yards line for Jones last season was 37.5
- Jones has 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD, 425 passing yards and 102 rushing yards so far in 2023
Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.