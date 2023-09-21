NFL

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs San Francisco 49ers

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Daniel Jones for San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Jones vs the 49ers.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds Vs San Francisco 49ers

  • Jones to score 1st TD +1600
  • Jones total passing yards – Over/Under 215.5 -110
  • Jones total rushing yards – Over/Under 37.5 -110
  • Jones over 1.5 TDs +3000

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

