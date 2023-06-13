Former Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell will be hitting the open market this summer, and sports books have released the odds on where he might end up playing in 2023-24.

Russell has maintained solid production over his career despite bouncing around the league. He was originally drafted by Los Angeles in 2015, but had his true coming out party as a professional during his two years in Brooklyn. He has played for the Warriors, Timberwolves, and again the Lakers since then, having been traded at every stop.

Russell will get to make his own choice this off-season. He will likely have to take a serious pay cut in order to fit in with a franchise, as he’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone that will pay him the $30 million+ that he’s made yearly for the past couple of season.

But he is still a productive player who is just 27 years old, and there will be plenty of calls being made to his agent to gauge his price range.

D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds: Suns Are The Leaders

So which teams have the best chance of landing D’Angelo Russell, according to BetOnline.Ag?

Phoenix Suns (+300)

The outright leader are the Phoenix Suns. They will have one of the stronger duos in the Western Conference next season in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, but the immediate future of the rest of the team is very much in the air.

Along with Deandre Ayton, all eyes will be on Chris Paul. It was reported last week that the team had informed Paul that he would be waived, but that story proved to be premature. But there is still a high liklihood that the two sides will move on this summer, which would leave a vacancy at point guard.

There will be options aplenty when it comes to the position, but Russell might wind up being the best fit for Phoenix.

Dallas Mavericks (+600)

Be prepared to see the Mavericks linked to each and every possible free agent and trade target this off-season. They will be doing their best to keep Luka Dončić happy by surrounding him with the right teammates, and Russell could be an option.

Much of their decision-making process will hinge on the Kyrie Irving situation, but Russell wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize, especially if they added other peices as well.

Memphis Grizzlies (+600)

The most interesting team on the list is the Grizzlies. They are facing a summer and season of uncertainty with the looming Ja Morant punishment, which adds another obstacle to the off-season. There are rumors that the suspension could be upwards of a half-season, which would put Memphis in some serious trouble if they hope to compete.

Would they go out and get an established point guard to replace Morant for some of the year? It is unlikely that they would spend big and give multiple years to any free agent as they hope Morant is still their point guard of the future. But they might not shy away from a one-year deal for a guy who could start for 40 games and then slide into a 6th man role for the home stretch.

D’Angelo Russell could potentially fit that bill.

