After just two shows to date, Regan Gascoigne, son of England football legend, ‘Gazza,’ has emerged as the early bookmakers’ favourite to win this year’s Dancing on Ice competition.

Regan and professional skater Karina Manta posted the highest score of the series so far when they were given 33 points by the judges on last night’s show.

Their polished performance seems to have had quite the effect on the bookmakers at LiveScore Bet who earlier this morning wasted little time in cutting Regan down to 7/5 favorite to win the show outright.

It’s unlikely to be plain sailing for Regan and Karina, however: the likes of Brendan Cole, Kimberley Wyatt, and Liberty Poole also put in top performances over the first couple of shows and are expected to challenge.

Furthermore, the high-scoring pair can expect further competition from fan favorites Bez and Rachel Stevens among others.

Dancing on Ice Outright Winner odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Who will win Dancing on Ice 2022?

Based on the aforementioned bookmaker odds from LiveScore Bet, we have calculated the implied probability of this year’s Dancing on Ice winner.

Celebrity Implied Probability Regan Gascoigne 41.7% Brendan Cole 22.2% Kimberley Wyatt 20% Connor Ball 14.3% Liberty Poole 10% Rachel Stevens 5.9% Kye Whyte 4.8% Bez 4.3% Stef Reid 4.3% Sally Dynevor 2.4% Ria Hebden 1.2%

