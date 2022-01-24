Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News dancing on ice latest odds implied probability

Dancing on Ice Odds: Regan Gascoigne is bookmakers’ favourite to win the show

Updated

1 min ago

on

Regan Gascoigne Dancing on Ice Odds

After just two shows to date, Regan Gascoigne, son of England football legend, ‘Gazza,’ has emerged as the early bookmakers’ favourite to win this year’s Dancing on Ice competition. 

Regan and professional skater Karina Manta posted the highest score of the series so far when they were given 33 points by the judges on last night’s show.

Their polished performance seems to have had quite the effect on the bookmakers at LiveScore Bet who earlier this morning wasted little time in cutting Regan down to 7/5 favorite to win the show outright.

Bet £10 & Get £20 with LiveScore Bet

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. 

It’s unlikely to be plain sailing for Regan and Karina, however: the likes of Brendan Cole, Kimberley Wyatt, and Liberty Poole also put in top performances over the first couple of shows and are expected to challenge.

Furthermore, the high-scoring pair can expect further competition from fan favorites Bez and Rachel Stevens among others.

Dancing on Ice Outright Winner odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Celebrity Odds at LiveScoreBet
Regan Gascoigne 7/5 at LiveScore Bet
Brendan Cole 7/2 at LiveScore Bet
Kimberley Wyatt 4/1 at LiveScore Bet
Connor Ball 6/1 at LiveScore Bet
Liberty Poole 9/1 at LiveScore Bet
Rachel Stevens 16/1 at LiveScore Bet
Kye Whyte 20/1 at LiveScore Bet
Bez 22/1 at LiveScore Bet
Stef Reid 22/1 at LiveScore Bet
Sally Dynevor 40/1 at LiveScore Bet
Ria Hebden 80/1 at LiveScore Bet

Bet £10 & Get £20 with LiveScore Bet

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. 

Who will win Dancing on Ice 2022?

Based on the aforementioned bookmaker odds from LiveScore Bet, we have calculated the implied probability of this year’s Dancing on Ice winner.

Celebrity Implied Probability
Regan Gascoigne 41.7%
Brendan Cole 22.2%
Kimberley Wyatt 20%
Connor Ball 14.3%
Liberty Poole 10%
Rachel Stevens 5.9%
Kye Whyte 4.8%
Bez 4.3%
Stef Reid 4.3%
Sally Dynevor 2.4%
Ria Hebden 1.2%

Bet £10 & Get £20 with LiveScore Bet

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens