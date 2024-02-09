Former American football quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is predicting the Kansas City Chiefs to narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-21 to become back-to-back Super Bowl Champions this Sunday night.

Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick

Dan Orlovsky is certainly still a respected name when it comes to the NFL. The former quarterback played for several years in the NFL with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of the Super Bowl 58, Orlovsky has given his prediction as to how he sees the game on Sunday night playing out. The now ESPN NFL analyst’s Super Bowl betting pick is that the Kansas City Chiefs will make it back-to-back Super Bowl wins, defeating the San Francisco 49ers by a narrow score of 24-21.

The 40-year-old was asked for his gut Super Bowl LVIII prediction, and has picked the Chiefs to make it back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

Orlovsky believes that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gives the Chiefs an edge and their elite defense could prove to be too tough for the 49ers to break down:

“Chiefs. Mahomes always gives them an edge, and the defense is excellent,” Orlovsky told ESPN.

So there you have it. Dan Orlovsky is confident the Kansas City Chiefs can get the job done on Sunday night with his Super Bowl betting pick.

Whether Dan Orlovsky is right or he is wrong, he certainly isn’t sitting on the fence. If you agree with Orlovsky, then back the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII with the best offshore sportsbooks.

The Chiefs are underdogs with the best Super Bowl betting apps at a price of +110. Betting on the Chiefs to win with the best NFL betting sites on the SportsLens site means you can bet from ANY state in the US, regardless of that state’s indivudual rules and laws on online sports gambling.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps offers and NFL free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Bet On Dan Orlovsky’s Super Bowl Betting Pick With BetWhale

Create a BetWhale account Deposit up to $1,000 Receive your free bet of up to $1,250 (125% matched deposit) Place your Super Bowl LVIII bets