Former American football quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to narrowly beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-28 to become Super Bowl Champions for the second time on Sunday night.

Dan Orlovsky is certainly still a respected name when it comes to the NFL. The former quarterback played for several years in the NFL with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Orlovsky has given his prediction as to how he sees the game on Sunday night playing out. The now ESPN NFL analyst Super Bowl betting pick is that the Philadelphia Eagles will overcome the Kansas City Chiefs by a narrow score of 30-28.

The 39-year-old has made a case in recent weeks for both the Chiefs and Eagles. However, it looks like the former NFL quarterback is sticking with his prediction that the Philadelphia Eagles will overcome the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

“I think the big question mark is how Jalen [Hurts] feels and how he’s used, and can they be 100 percent who they want to be on offense? Lane’s health is a big deal,” Orlovsky stated on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast.

Orlovsky went on to add, “If they go out and play the way they are capable, this game is a 10-point, 14-point Philadelphia Eagles win, for sure.”

