Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Edge Out Chiefs 30-28

Paul Kelly
Former American football quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to narrowly beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-28 to become Super Bowl Champions for the second time on Sunday night.

Dan Orlovsky Super Bowl Betting Pick

Dan Orlovsky is certainly still a respected name when it comes to the NFL. The former quarterback played for several years in the NFL with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Orlovsky has given his prediction as to how he sees the game on Sunday night playing out. The now ESPN NFL analyst Super Bowl betting pick is that the Philadelphia Eagles will overcome the Kansas City Chiefs by a narrow score of 30-28.

The 39-year-old has made a case in recent weeks for both the Chiefs and Eagles. However, it looks like the former NFL quarterback is sticking with his prediction that the Philadelphia Eagles will overcome the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

“I think the big question mark is how Jalen [Hurts] feels and how he’s used, and can they be 100 percent who they want to be on offense? Lane’s health is a big deal,” Orlovsky stated on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast.

Orlovsky went on to add, “If they go out and play the way they are capable, this game is a 10-point, 14-point Philadelphia Eagles win, for sure.”

So there you have it. Dan Orlovsky is confident the Philadelphia Eagles can get the job done on Sunday night with his Super Bowl betting pick.

Whether Dan Orlovsky is right or he is wrong, he certainly isn’t sitting on the fence. If you agree with Orlovsky, then back the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

