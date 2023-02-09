NFL

Damien Woody Super Bowl Betting Pick: Eagles To Beat Chiefs 34-27

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Former American football offensive guard turned ESPN NFL analyst, Damien Woody, is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 34-27 to become Super Bowl LVII Champions.

Damien Woody is a big name when it comes to NFL. The former offensive guard played for several years in the NFL with the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots respectively.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Woody has given his prediction as to how he sees the game on Sunday night playing out. The now ESPN NFL analyst Super Bowl betting pick is that the Philadelphia Eagles will overcome the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 34-27.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion think that the Pennsylvania based side will be too strong for the Chiefs and will be victorious after a hard fought 60 minutes of football.

Having played in two Super Bowl‘s and having won them both, it’s fair to say that Damien Woody is a highly respected name amongst NFL analysts. His reasoning was simple. Woody believes that the Eagles have a better team, despite possibly not having as talented a roaster:

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles have a better team,” said the NFL analyst on the Undisputed Show.

“They have the better offensive line, defensive line, secondary and wide receivers. I think they’ll be too much for the great Patrick Mahomes over the full match,” added the former American football offensive guard.

Woody was certainly pulling no punches with his Super Bowl betting pick. It is clear that he gives Philly the edge in almost every department.

Whether Damien Woody is right or he is wrong, he certainly isn’t sitting on the fence. If you agree with Woody, then back the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Arrow to top