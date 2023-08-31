NFL

Damar Hamlin Odds-On For Comeback Player of the Year Following Cardiac Arrest Scare

Charlie Rhodes
Comeback Player of the Year Odds
This particular award is all about overcoming adversity, whether it be absence through injury, or perhaps being dropped by a team and unexpectedly returning to form a year later. Although one name in particular dominates the Comeback Player of the Year odds market ahead of the new season, we are taking a look at the full line-up of potential candidates.

The whole world was drawn to the NFL at the beginning of January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

After taking a sicking blow to both his chest and head, he jumped back to his feet, only to take a few steps before collapsing to the floor. A deafening hush descended in Cincinnati as the on-field medical staff managed to restore his heartbeat, before he was rushed to hospital.

After making a full recovery, the 24-year-old announced back in April that he will return to NFL this season, much to the surprise of many fans who thought he may be held back and eased into life on the field again.

With Hamlin now back in the frame, he will almost certainly pocket the Comeback Player of the Year award, and the latest odds suggest little to dispel that fact. The circumstances of his collapse, recovery and subsequent return garnered worldwide attention, and seeing him return to the NFL after less than a year will be a magical moment for the sport.

Although there is little in the way of hope for the other potential recipients, there may be one or two market movers to keep an eye on as the season progressed.

Second round NFL Draft pick from 2022, John Metchie, follows in second, albeit not very closely at +1000. The Houston Texans wide receiver was forced to sit out his rookie season when he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, aged just 23.

Metchie looked a great addition as the Texans swept aside the New England Patriots in preseason,  playing 19 snaps and registering a a 5-yard reception for a first down.

Elsewhere, Miami Dolphins’s chief creator Tua Tagovailoa suffered three concussions last year, becoming the face of the NFL’s worrying concussion problems.

He is such an important asset for Miami, and still registered the 12th most passing yards and the third-highest QB rating, despite missing the entire back-end of the season and the Dolphins’ Wild Card push.

35-year-old Matthew Stafford might also be in with an outside chance. He is no stranger to the Comeback Player of the Year having won it in 2011, leading the Lions to their first postseason appearance in 12 years having played just three times the season before.

He will hope to lead an undoubtedly talented Rams side who were decimated by a spate of injuries last year, where they would go on to lose 12 games – the most of any side who reached the Super Bowl the year prior.

Comeback Player of the Year Odds 2023/24

  • Damar Hamlin: -400
  • John Metchie: +1000
  • Russel Wilson: +1200
  • Sam Darnold: +1200
  • Matthew Stafford: +1800
  • Tua Tagovailoa: +2000
  • Calvin Ridley: +2500
  • Lamar Jackson: +2500
  • Cooper Kupp: +2800
  • Trey Lance: +3300

NFL Content You May Like

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Arrow to top