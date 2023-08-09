Betting

Dalvin Cook Next Team Odds: Dolphins Still The Favorites, Jets A Close Second

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ap23159589341356
rsz ap23159589341356

We have arrived at the eve of NFL teams starting their pre-season schedule, and Dalvin Cook is still a free agent looking for a home for the upcoming season.

Cook Still Looking For A Team With A Month Left

Cook has been one of the most productive backs in the league over the past few seasons. He has gone over 1,100 yards rushing in each season since 2019, scoring 46 total touchdowns during that span and qualifying for the Pro Bowl on all four tries.

But the Vikings decided to go in a different direction this off-season. Cook had two years remaining on his contract, one that the team deemed too expensive to keep on the books. The emergence of backup Alexander Mattison has given Minnesota a reason to let Cook walk, but he has struggled to find the team that will meet his asking price.

3 Favorites To Land Dalvin Cook

Here are the betting odds for the top three teams that are most likely to land Dalvin Cook:

Miami Dolphins -150

The Dolphins have been thought to be the favorites all along, though the line has swayed at times. Cook is from South Florida, and it has been rumored that he is leaning heavily towards wanting to play in his hometown. He has met with Miami’s front office already, but the team seems unwilling to pony up the money that he’s asking for.

Miami isn’t desperate. They have a solid stable of running backs (including arguably the two fastest in the league) that they’d likely feel comfortable entering the season with. But they’d be foolish not to explore the possibility of adding Dalvin Cook, and they remain in the driver’s seat as the betting favorite.

Bet on Dalvin Cook To Sign With Miami (-150) at BetOnline

New York Jets +150

Not far behind the Dolphins on the odds listings are their division rivals. The Jets had an explosive off-season by adding Aaron Rodgers and becoming the league’s most interesting team, and they’re apparently looking to add more. Rodgers took a pay cut late last month that could clear up some cap space, making New York a serious threat in the Cook sweepstakes.

Dallas Cowboys +600

They are heavy underdogs in the category, but don’t count out the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Cook. There have been talks of them flirting with the idea of bringing back Ezekiel Elliot, who would likely be the cheaper option. But both sides have been said to have at least some interest in each other, making Dallas one of the top options on the board.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 1200x0 1
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Brock Purdy Is The Favorite To Be 49ers Starting QB In Week 1

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 8 2023
rsz cincinnati bengals v pittsburgh steelers
Betting
NFL Odds: Bengals Are Only Slight Favorites To Win AFC North
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 6 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are amongst the handful of NFL teams with the shortest Super Bowl odds, but they are by no means a shoo-in to be the champions of their…

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Betting
BetUS Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023

Ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight in Dallas, Texas this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new members…

Nate Diaz UFC
Betting
BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Paul vs Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Boxing Jake Paul
Betting
Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Poster 1
Betting
BetNow Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Jake Paul Boxing 2
Betting
MyBookie Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Aug 4 2023
Arrow to top