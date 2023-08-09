We have arrived at the eve of NFL teams starting their pre-season schedule, and Dalvin Cook is still a free agent looking for a home for the upcoming season.

Cook Still Looking For A Team With A Month Left

Cook has been one of the most productive backs in the league over the past few seasons. He has gone over 1,100 yards rushing in each season since 2019, scoring 46 total touchdowns during that span and qualifying for the Pro Bowl on all four tries.

But the Vikings decided to go in a different direction this off-season. Cook had two years remaining on his contract, one that the team deemed too expensive to keep on the books. The emergence of backup Alexander Mattison has given Minnesota a reason to let Cook walk, but he has struggled to find the team that will meet his asking price.

3 Favorites To Land Dalvin Cook

Here are the betting odds for the top three teams that are most likely to land Dalvin Cook:

Miami Dolphins -150

The Dolphins have been thought to be the favorites all along, though the line has swayed at times. Cook is from South Florida, and it has been rumored that he is leaning heavily towards wanting to play in his hometown. He has met with Miami’s front office already, but the team seems unwilling to pony up the money that he’s asking for.

Miami isn’t desperate. They have a solid stable of running backs (including arguably the two fastest in the league) that they’d likely feel comfortable entering the season with. But they’d be foolish not to explore the possibility of adding Dalvin Cook, and they remain in the driver’s seat as the betting favorite.

New York Jets +150

Not far behind the Dolphins on the odds listings are their division rivals. The Jets had an explosive off-season by adding Aaron Rodgers and becoming the league’s most interesting team, and they’re apparently looking to add more. Rodgers took a pay cut late last month that could clear up some cap space, making New York a serious threat in the Cook sweepstakes.

Dallas Cowboys +600

They are heavy underdogs in the category, but don’t count out the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Cook. There have been talks of them flirting with the idea of bringing back Ezekiel Elliot, who would likely be the cheaper option. But both sides have been said to have at least some interest in each other, making Dallas one of the top options on the board.

