Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an NBA Western Conference matchup Wednesday night between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Player Prop Betting Picks
- Spencer Dinwiddie Under 15.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline
- Chris Paul PTS + ASSTS Over 23.5 @ -105 with BetOnline
- Luka Doncic double-double Under 0.50 @ +125 with BetOnline
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Spencer Dinwiddie Under 15.5 points @ -115 BetOnline
Dinwiddie will likely come off the bench, and against most teams, he would easily crush this prop but not against the Suns’ second team, he won’t. He averaged 15.8 points per game over his 23 contests with Dallas last season, but he played more minutes then than he will tonight. He’ll surely score and drop a few dimes as well, but in a game with this low a total, Dinwiddie won’t exceed the oddsmakers’ total on the road against Phoenix.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Chris Paul PTS + ASSISTS Over 23.5 @ -110 BetOnline
Nearly even money at home against a side he averaged 15-13 against over three games last season. Paul can score when needed, and he’ll find a way to hit his average against a shaky Dallas backcourt defense. Good shooters also surround Paul, and he’ll notch at least 10 assists in a game that should be close and maybe end in OT.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Luka Doncic double-double Under 0.50 @ +125 BetOnline
The oddsmakers don’t expect Doncic to notch a double-double, and neither do we. Doncic hasn’t recorded a double-double against Phoenix in his last five games. This contest is supposed to be a close, low-scoring affair, and this isn’t the best matchup for Doncic. Doncic has the highest usage on the Mavs, and while he’ll get him, it won’t be a double-double worth being guarded by Mikal Bridges tonight.
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Dallas Mavericks
|+175
|Phoenix Suns
|-170