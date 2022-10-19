Countries
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

Updated

38 mins ago

on

2 min read

dallas mavericks

The new NBA season continues tonight with a load more games that include Phoenix Suns entertaining the Dallas Mavericks at the Talking Stick Resort Arena and here is how you can watch this NBA game live for free.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling out your details (this takes just a few mins)
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns live stream online

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream Preview

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns have played 168 times in regular season games, with the Phoenix Suns having the head-to-head upper hand at the moment with 94 wins to 74.

They last met on July 13 2022, with the Phoenix Suns grabbing another win with a 78:105 victory, but it’s worth noting that the Mavericks have won 4 of the last six meetings.

However, with home advantage and having won the last meeting, the Sportsbooks make the Phoenix Suns the match favorites to win tonight’s game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns odds

Bet Money Line Play
Dallas Mavericks
 +155 jazzsports
Phoenix Suns
 -180 jazzsports

 

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, as mentioned earlier, let’s spill the beans and tell you in about the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes, starting with the site’s top welcome offer, through to racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks, Jazz Sports no deposit bonus codes and so much more.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
Jazz Sports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus 200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
