New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys will both be hoping to maintain their perfect start to the season this weekend when they face each other at the AT&T Stadium. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cowboys vs Jets Picks

Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Dak Prescott over 218.5 passing yards ( -110 )

Cowboys vs Jets Pick 1: Cowboys -8.5 (-115 with BetOnline)

The Dallas Cowboys were runaway winners in their week one match against the New York Giants and we are backing them to come out on top yet again against the Jets this weekend.

The spread has been set at 8.5 points for Sunday night’s match, but with the Cowboys winning their first of the season by 40 points we believe a margin of at least 9 points should be no issue for the Dan Preskott led side.

The New York Jets shocked the world with their comeback win in week one against the Bills, but they were only able to scrape past Buffalo in overtime thanks to some simple mistakes that the Cowboys might not make this week.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Cowboys vs Jets Pick 2: Dak Prescott over 218.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this game is for Dak Prescott to record over 218.5 passing yards against the Jets. Prescott only racked up 143 passing yards in the opening week, but we think the QB will be able to hit his target more this week to be able to reach his prop set at 218.5 yards.

Prescott managed to accumulate 2860 passing yards throughout his season last year and after an impressive opening night victory against the Giants, it would be no surprise to see the Cowboys talisman find his range against the Jets.

Jets vs Cowboys Odds and Line

Moneyline: New York Jets: +350 | Dallas Cowboys: -450

New York Jets: +350 | Dallas Cowboys: -450 Point Spread: New York Jets (+8.5) -110 | Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) -110

New York Jets (+8.5) -110 | Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 38.5 –110 | Under 38.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like