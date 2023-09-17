Betting tips

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
dak prescott
dak prescott

New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys will both be hoping to maintain their perfect start to the season this weekend when they face each other at the AT&T Stadium. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Cowboys vs Jets Picks 

  • Cowboys -8.5 (-110)
  • Dak Prescott over 218.5 passing yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Cowboys vs Jets Pick 1: Cowboys -8.5 (-115 with BetOnline)

The Dallas Cowboys were runaway winners in their week one match against the New York Giants and we are backing them to come out on top yet again against the Jets this weekend.

The spread has been set at 8.5 points for Sunday night’s match, but with the Cowboys winning their first of the season by 40 points we believe a margin of at least 9 points should be no issue for the Dan Preskott led side.

The New York Jets shocked the world with their comeback win in week one against the Bills, but they were only able to scrape past Buffalo in overtime thanks to some simple mistakes that the Cowboys might not make this week.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Cowboys vs Jets Pick 2: Dak Prescott over 218.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this game is for Dak Prescott to record over 218.5 passing yards against the Jets. Prescott only racked up 143 passing yards in the opening week, but we think the QB will be able to hit his target more this week to be able to reach his prop set at 218.5 yards.

Prescott managed to accumulate 2860 passing yards throughout his season last year and after an impressive opening night victory against the Giants, it would be no surprise to see the Cowboys talisman find his range against the Jets.

Jets vs Cowboys Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New York Jets: +350 | Dallas Cowboys: -450
  • Point Spread: New York Jets (+8.5) -110 | Dallas Cowboys (-8.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 38.5 –110 | Under 38.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Betting tips

Latest news

View all
dak prescott
Betting tips

LATEST Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  30min
Saquon Barkley
Betting tips
Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h

After both losing their first game of the season last weekend, the Arizona Cardinals take on New York Giants in week 2 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday. Find…

baker mayfield
Betting tips
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to go 2-0 this season after tonight’s NFL Sunday, with the Florida side taking on a Chicago Bears team looking for their first win….

Herbert
Betting tips
Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 15 2023
amon st ra
Betting tips
Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 15 2023
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Picks
Betting tips
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Picks, Preview and Predictions For US Open Cup Semi-Final
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 23 2023
UFC 292 Undercard Predictions
Betting tips
UFC 292 Undercard Predictions: Betting Picks For Weili vs Lemos, Garry vs Magny
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 19 2023
Arrow to top