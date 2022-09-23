Countries
Home News dallas cowboys vs new york giants player props bets with 750 nfl free bet

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

New York Giants

We have an NFC Conference battle on Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Monday’s Cowboys-Giants Monday Night Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Mondays contest. 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants  Player Props Betting Tips

Back Our Cowboys-Giants Prop Bets @ Bovada

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Tip 1: CeeDee Lamb over 0.5 TD receptions +225 

Lamb is the Cowboys number one deep-threat, and being the underdog means Dallas will be chasing the Giants on the scoreboard. New York allows 1.5 TD passes per game and Lamb should see an increase to his 11 targets per game, but hasn’t been targeted in the red-zone nor has he found the end zone. That should change Monday against the Giants. 

 

Back CeeDee Lamb over 0.5 touchdowns @ +225 With Bovada

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants  Props Bets Tip 2: Cooper Rush under 201 passing yards -115

Rush did throw for 235 yards at home last week, but we’re not sure Rush will be asked to win the game with his arm. While we see him and Lamb hooking up for a big one, Dallas will be sticking with the run game and Rush won’t exceed 201 passing yards Monday Night. 

Back Cooper Rush under 201 passing yards @ -115 With Bovada

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants  Props Bets Tip 3: Daniel Jones under 201.5 passing yards -115

The Cowboys have a stingy, opportunistic defense and Jones is really nothing more than a game manager who hasn’t thrown over 200 yards once yet this season, and Carolina and Tennessee are hardly dominant pass defenses. Jones is usually running for his life and has been sacked eight times, and he should expect more of the same on Sunday. 

Back Daniel Jones, under 201.5 passing yards @ -115 With Bovada

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Dallas Cowboys +103 Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet
New York Giants -114 Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants  Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

 

