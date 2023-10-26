The Rams have an opportunity to close the gap on Dallas in the NFC this weekend when they meet the Cowboys at the AT& T Stadium this Sunday. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams.

Dallas Cowboys vs LA Rams Picks

Over 45.5 points (-110)

Puka Nacua over 79.5 receiving yards (-110)

Cowboys vs Rams Pick 1: Back Over 45.5 points (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this tough game in the NFC is for over 45 points to be scored between two teams who have shown their seriously impressive offence’s off throughout this season.

The Rams haven’t seen this point prop hit in any of their last three games, with the last time 46 points scored coming against the Colts in week 4. Dallas on the other hand hit this point spread just two weeks ago, when they suffered a 42-10 loss to the 49ers in a disappointing performance.

With a high scoring affair expected on Sunday, we are going against the trend of low scoring games in recent weeks and backing the over for points scored.

Cowboys vs Rams Pick 2: Puka Nacua Over 79.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

We are also backing Rams superstar Puka Nacua to record over 79 receiving yards this weekend, in what is set to be a closely fought match between two top NFC sides.

Nacua enjoyed his best game to date this season against the Steelers last weekend, picking up 154 receiving yards off eight catches during an impressive performance despite a loss.

The Rams wide receiver has ben averaging 107.4 receiving yards so far this season over his seven games played, so Nacua’s receiving prop this weekend is certainly at an achievable mark.

Cowboys vs Rams Odds and Line

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys: -280 | LA Rams: +230

Dallas Cowboys: -280 | LA Rams: +230 Point Spread: Cowboys (-6.0) -110| Rams (+6.0) -110

Cowboys (-6.0) -110| Rams (+6.0) -110 Total Points: Over 45.5 -110 | Under 45.5 -110