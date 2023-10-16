Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Los Angeles Chargers

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Prescott vs the Chargers.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds Vs Los Angeles Chargers

Prescott to score 1st TD +2200

Prescott total passing yards – Over/Under 255.5 -110

Prescott total rushing yards – Over/Under 10.5 -110

Prescott total completions – Over/Under 22.5 -110

Prescott total attempts – Over/Under 33.5 -130

Prescott longest completion – Over/Under 37.5 yards -115

Prescott total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -135

Prescott over 1.5 passing TDs -135

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to BetOnline Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats Kit

Prescott is averaging 212.2 passing yards per game in 2023

Prescott is averaging 9 rushing yards per game in 2023

Prescott passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 4 last games this season

Prescott is averaging 22.5 pass completions on 32.0 attempts this season

Prescott has 5 passing TDs so far this season

Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Monday Night Football

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Other NFL Content You May Like