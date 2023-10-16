Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds, Lines And Picks Vs Los Angeles Chargers

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Prescott vs the Chargers.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds Vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Prescott to score 1st TD +2200
- Prescott total passing yards – Over/Under 255.5 -110
- Prescott total rushing yards – Over/Under 10.5 -110
- Prescott total completions – Over/Under 22.5 -110
- Prescott total attempts – Over/Under 33.5 -130
- Prescott longest completion – Over/Under 37.5 yards -115
- Prescott total interceptions – Over/Under 0.5 -135
- Prescott over 1.5 passing TDs -135
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Prescott is averaging 212.2 passing yards per game in 2023
- Prescott is averaging 9 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Prescott passing yards over has hit in 2 of his 4 last games this season
- Prescott is averaging 22.5 pass completions on 32.0 attempts this season
- Prescott has 5 passing TDs so far this season
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.