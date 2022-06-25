Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 46.25/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 46.25/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 46.25/1. A £10 stake would return around £460 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Estudiantes vs Newells Old Boys: Newells Old Boys to Win @ 13/5 on bet365

Corinthians vs Santos: BTTS YES and Corinthians to Win @ 4/1 on bet365

Israel U19 vs England U19: BTTS NO and England to Win @ 13/8 on bet365

Combined odds for Saturday accumulator – 46.25/1 on bet365

Saturday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

£50 worth of free bets can be yours ready for the action on Monday – see below for details:

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday

Estudiantes vs Newells Old Boys: Newells Old Boys to Win @ 13/5 on bet365

Newell’s come into this game top of the league and an unbeaten start to protect. It’s still early on in the season, with lots of time left for things to change in the league but they will be keen to keep their table topping position for as long as possible.

Their opponents have started their season off positive, a win for Estudiantes will put them joint on points with Newell’s.

It will be a tight game, but we’re backing Newells Old Boys to take three points.

Corinthians vs Santos: BTTS YES and Corinthians to Win @ 4/1 on bet365

The second leg of our daily acca comes from Brazil, between two of the biggest sides Corinthians and Santos.

Corinthians are in the league title race and three points from this game would go some way to helping their title hopes. They’re currently second in the league table, three points off the league leaders.

We’re backing BTTS and Corinthians to win.

Israel U19 vs England U19: BTTS NO and England to Win @ 13/8 on bet365

The final leg of our bet comes from the UEFA U19 European Championship between group toppers England and second place Israel.

England have won both of their games in the group so far, not conceding a goal in the process.

Their opposition Israel need a point to secure their place in the knockout stage, but face a tough test against a strong England team.

We’re backing BTTS NO and England U19 to win the game and carry on their perfect start.

Combined odds for Saturday Accumulator – 46.25/1 on bet365